Racine elected officers urge sheriff to comply with federal eviction moratorium

How to get rent help

Contact the Racine County Rental Assistance program by calling 262-638-6400 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or emailing HereToHelp@racinecounty.com any time. Visit racinecounty.com/departments/human-services/here-to-help/eviction-prevention-information for more information.

To get access to Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance, call 833-900-9372, email support@wera.help, or learn more at RKCAA.org/wera.

Contact the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency at 262-637-8377 (Racine) or at 262-657-0840 (Kenosha).