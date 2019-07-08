RACINE — The cause of a Sunday night fire that caused extensive damage to a Racine duplex remained under investigation as of Monday morning, fire officials said.
The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the fire in a two-family home in the 1800 block of Ninth Street.
Bystanders saw fire at the second-story balcony and called 911. Fearing that someone might be trapped in the upper unit, one bystander broke through two doors to check for occupants before exiting due to heavy smoke and high heat before fire crews arrived. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The man who entered the home was evaluated at the scene by Fire Department paramedics, but declined treatment or transport to the hospital.
Despite the good intentions of the bystander, fire officials said it is not a practice the department encourages and said the incident provided a community educational opportunity to remind residents, neighbors and bystanders that "once you're out, stay out!"
"Entering a building that is on fire is dangerous. That action carries with it the potential that civilian rescuers could turn into additional victims," Capt. Craig Ford of the department's Fire Prevention Bureau. "An already bad situation would be made much worse."
Damage assessment
Crews were able to quickly bring the duplex fire under control. We Energies crews responded and disconnected utilities to assist firefighters.
Smoke and fire damaged the entire second floor of the structure, fire officials said. The first floor and basement sustained water damage from extinguishing efforts. The fire caused an estimated $120,000 of structural damage to the building, with damage of building contents valued at approximately $30,000.
The majority of the second-story balcony was observed to be burned Monday morning, with some damage extending down to the front porch. Melted siding drooped from the second story down to the first.
The Red Cross responded to the fire scene to assist displaced residents. Racine police also assisted at the scene with crowd and traffic control.
