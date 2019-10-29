{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused a Racine Department of Public Works employee to crash a recycling vehicle into a tree on Monday.

The employee was seriously injured, according to John Rooney, city engineer and DPW commissioner. Rooney declined to release the name of the man or his condition on Tuesday.

The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. Monday, Rooney said, in the 2400 block of Shoop Street north of Layard Avenue.

Rooney said that when the recycling truck turned the corner, the vehicle veered left, went up onto a curb and came to rest against a tree. The truck was the only vehicle involved, with no other vehicles struck or property damage.

The truck the employee was operating is about 2 years old, Rooney said, so he does not believe equipment failure was the likely cause.

“There are no witnesses to the accident, so we really don’t know what happened,” he said. “We have no idea, and it would only be speculation if we were to say what happened.”

Rooney said the Racine Police Department is investigating the incident. Emails to police requesting information on the crash went unreturned.

“At this point, our primary concern is the condition and well-being of our employee and his family. As we learn more, and in consultation with the family, we will release more information as it becomes available,” Rooney said.

