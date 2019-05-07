HONDURAS — As politicians search for answers for to resolve the issue of individuals entering the country through the southern border, some have taken it upon themselves to learn why people are leaving their home countries.
Racine Dominican nun Ann Pratt spent a week in Honduras during March with 75 other faith leaders from around the country to understand why people were taking the risk of heading north.
“Going to the border is only going to give you so much information,” Pratt said.
What her group saw, Pratt said, was a country with little to offer for employment opportunities and little to offer in terms of safety for its citizens.
“Basically this country has been gutted,” Pratt said. “There’s no place for people to make a living to support their families.”
The faith leaders split up into three groups, one looked at the impact mining had on local communities, one looked at homelessness and Pratt’s group looked at health care and employment.
Pratt and her group went to La Presa, a very small town with less than 100 families. According to Pratt the town cannot be accessed by a road and travelers need to use a hammock bridge to get there.
“There’s no way to get cars in there, they do drive motorcycles over (the bridge),” Pratt said. “Le Presa was one of the most impoverished places I’ve ever been to in my life.”
Pratt and her group stayed in La Presa for several nights and said her hosts were gracious and kind people.
“They wanted us, so much, to understand – they don’t want to leave Honduras, it’s their country, it’s where their families are,” Pratt said. “But if they can’t stay there and believe that their children aren’t going to starve or they’re not going to get killed, that they have some way of making a decent living for themselves. They often feel like they don’t have any other choice but to go.”
Honduras has been known for its high murder rate and lack of success in prosecuting those murders, Pratt said adding there is a culture of corruption within the police and military that allows gangs to “run roughshod over this country.”
“If you go underneath that you understand that it’s actually the corruption of the police and the military which allow the gangs to run wild and not contain them… at some point people can’t stand to deal with that and then they move on,” Pratt said.
'Scary feeling'
One night the group of faith leaders held a candlelight vigil outside of the U.S. Embassy in the capital city of Tegucigalpa.
Pratt said police are used to protests going on and often prepare for violence.
“All of a sudden I looked behind my shoulder and I went ‘Oh my God!’” Pratt said. “And there were like 12 fully decked out rioted geared police officers standing behind us. And another, probably half a dozen (police officers) congregated to the right of us. They had their shields and their weapons… at that moment it was a really scary feeling.”
The vigil went on for several hours, Pratt said, and by the time it was over the police had taken off their heavy riot gear.
“The whole group of us as we were leaving turned around and said ‘Thank you for being here,’” Pratt said. “And they just looked at us like we were out of our minds.”
Pratt said they did not make any promises to the people of Honduras, except to “tell the story” of those who live in the country.
“They don’t hate the United States,” Pratt said. “But they love their country and they want to have a country where it’s safe to live.”
