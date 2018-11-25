Try 3 months for $3
Racine Snow Plows
Buy Now

Racine snowplows prepare for action during a snowstorm on Nov. 22, 2015.

 PETE WICKLUND pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency, from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Monday, to aid in the city’s snow removal operations.

This means that during that time period, parking is not permitted on either side of arterial streets, and all cars must be parked on the even side of all local streets, beginning at 6 p.m. today, according to a press release from the city.

The parking restrictions will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from the width of the arterial streets before the Monday morning commute.

The Village of Sturtevant has also declared a snow emergency, with no parking on streets from 6 p.m. today until noon Monday. 

Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said this afternoon that the district was watching the weather closely. Unified administrators hope to make a decision tonight, if possible, on whether or not to call off Monday classes.

Due to the weather, delivery of The Journal Times on Monday morning might be late.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments