RACINE — The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency, from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Monday, to aid in the city’s snow removal operations.
This means that during that time period, parking is not permitted on either side of arterial streets, and all cars must be parked on the even side of all local streets, beginning at 6 p.m. today, according to a press release from the city.
The parking restrictions will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from the width of the arterial streets before the Monday morning commute.
The Village of Sturtevant has also declared a snow emergency, with no parking on streets from 6 p.m. today until noon Monday.
Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said this afternoon that the district was watching the weather closely. Unified administrators hope to make a decision tonight, if possible, on whether or not to call off Monday classes.
Due to the weather, delivery of The Journal Times on Monday morning might be late.
