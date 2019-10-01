RACINE — A steady stream of local fathers, some walking alongside their child and some hand-in-hand, made their way to Knapp and Julian Thomas elementary schools Friday morning as part of the Million Fathers March.
This is the first year for the march at Julian Thomas and the second at Knapp, but the nationwide event was launched in 2004. The event was created by Chicago man Phillip Jackson as a way to mobilize black fathers to take their children to school.
According to millionfathersmarch.com, approximately 77,768 dads and 446,334 students in 81 cities and 26 states were expected to participate in the nationwide event on Friday.
Jeffrey Jackson, who escorted his daughter to Knapp on Friday, said he’s walked Jazzmyn Jackson, 9, to school each morning for the past four years.
Jackson said he enjoys walking his daughter to school each day, especially because it gives them some time for one-on-one conversation.
“It’s great,” Jazzmyn Jackson said about her father walking her to school every day.
Tenisha Winn, community school specialist for Knapp Elementary, was one of the organizers of the event at that school.
“We’re seeing a lot of fathers, grandfathers, brothers that you probably don’t normally see during the school day,” Winn said. “Typically moms drops the kids off, but just to see all the positive male influences that these kids have in their lives is just a wonderful thing.”
Parent involvement in a child’s life and education helps them feel supported, she said.
“It helps build their confidence when they know they have someone in their corner just kind of rooting for them to do a good job and just be the best that they can be,” Winn said.
She added that because fathers many times take on a disciplinarian role, it’s important for dads to ensure they’re also showing their children love and support.
Encouraging reading
When fathers and father figures arrived at Knapp on Friday, they had their pictures taken with a Million Fathers March sign and their children got to pick out a book to take home with them. Winn said this was a way to encourage male role models to read with their children.
“We know in this world of technology, kids don’t read like they used to,” Winn said. “There used to be a time when you got that bedtime story before you went to bed and kids just aren’t getting than anymore.”
Robert Jackson was one of the fathers walking his child to school on Friday and said he usually walks with his stepson Aaron Wilson, 5, each morning.
“I know the importance of being in school,” Robert Jackson said.
He added that Aaron loves school so Jackson wants to ensure his stepson gets there safely each day.
