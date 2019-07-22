YORKVILLE — As construction on the Foxconn Technology Group project in Mount Pleasant continues, along with other developments in the county, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office is expecting an increase in criminal cases.
With an anticipated increase in population due in part to construction workers, with many of them coming from outside of the county, law enforcement is preparing for an increase in nuisance crimes such as disorderly conduct, and more serious crimes like drug and human trafficking.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson told the county Government Services Committee last week that the county has a unique mixture of urban and rural areas that lend themselves to different types of crime.
“I have a concern about what the drug trade is going to look like going forward with those people coming in from out of town,” Hanson said.
The committee has been asking different county departments to give an update ahead of the budget cycle, and during a meeting on Tuesday Hanson told committee members about what her office has been experiencing.
“We’ve been very fortunate up until now to see just a tiny bit of methamphetamine in this county,” Hanson said. “I think that’s because we have that urban side of the county that keeps that meth out.”
Hanson said she is not aware of anyone trying to make meth in the county and that most of the meth confiscated comes from outside the country, most likely from Mexico, “and it’s almost 100% pure.”
“It’s not the meth that we think of on ‘Breaking Bad,’ ” Hanson said. “It’s meth that doesn’t give you bad teeth, that doesn’t give you sores that itch. People use it and get addicted to it very quickly and that’s being sold by organized crime just like our heroin is coming into our population.”
The popular AMC television show “Breaking Bad” was about a high school chemistry teacher who, after being diagnosed with cancer, became a meth dealer in a warped quest to provide for his family after his expected death.
Human trafficking
One area that surprised the county supervisors was in regard to human trafficking.
Hanson said her office and law enforcement have made a shift away from arresting individuals who solicit prostitutes to those who traffic women into the county in hopes of rescuing women from their situations.
Hanson said the results so far have not been significant.
“Our numbers are also pretty low there, unfortunately,” Hanson said. “We don’t find enough women who want to be rescued.”
However, Hanson did credit the work conducted in the county by the Fight to End Exploitation to try help trafficking victims.
“They do a tremendous job,” Hanson said.
Hanson said the Sheriff’s Office also is watching how the increase in outside workers will affect the crime rate in the county.
A solid year or more into the construction and all the people on the arrest reports that are from out of town and Patricia is just now expecting an increase in crime!? No one ever accused her of being ahead of the curve.
