Milwaukee-based director and editor Ollman, along with Racine-based, husband-and-wife producers McVeigh and Michelle Ortwein released their documentary, “The Merry Love the Fiddle, The Merry Love to Dance,” in May after nine years of planning, filming and editing.
This is the first project the three have worked on together, and it was entirely self-funded. It is listed under McVeigh’s and Ortwein’s company, Upper Meadow Productions.
The music documentary features Midwest old-time dance fiddler, Lynn “Chirps” Smith of La Grange in Walworth County.
The film includes a range of traditional fiddle tunes collected by Smith and his contemporaries, from older musicians beginning in the early 1970s. Some of these tunes are centuries old and have their origin in the British Isles and elsewhere in Europe.
Centrally, the film explores Smith’s relationship with Garry Harrison, an American fiddle player.
The documentary begins with Smith playing and discussing his involvement in the old-time music scene at his La Grange home.
It then follows him on his travels through the old-time music world. Viewers learn about his time spent tracking down old players, collecting their tunes and forming old-time music bands.
The three filmmakers started planning in 2014 and filmed from 2015 to 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Chirps” (Lynn) Smith has been exploring, preserving and carrying on the traditions of Ameri…
The title was changed from “Four and Twenty Blackbirds Dancing on Fawnskin,” which is the name of an old-time song, to “The Merry Love the Fiddle, The Merry Love to Dance,” which are lines out of a poem, “The Fiddler of Dooney” by William Butler Yeats. The filmmakers hoped the new name would be more recognizable.
Ollman began editing and putting it all together during the pandemic, before releasing it in early May.
He said the films he’s worked on at least have a four- to five-year creation period.
“With all of these films, I personally feel like they need to ferment for a long time,” Ollman said.
The three filmmakers, as well as Smith, plan to bring watch parties to big cities in the Midwest such as Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago and Minneapolis. They also plan to show the film in West Coast cities, such as Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and East Coast cities, including New York.
“The old-time community is very big, it’s just not well known,” McVeigh said. “(Smith) is popular in all of these areas. If he’s coming into town to play, we’re going to draw a crowd.”
“The documentary is for everybody,” Ortwein said. “It’s general enough. Everybody should enjoy it if they view it.”
Gaining an interest
McVeigh is a traditional Irish musician himself who plays guitar, Irish drum and a little fiddle.
While performing Irish music in bars and at festivals around the Midwest, McVeigh said he stumbled upon old-time music and wanted to learn more after he attended his first old-time music session. He found a lot of songs were based on traditional Irish tunes.
He met Smith at an old-time music session at The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery in Downtown Racine, and from there, Smith exposed McVeigh more to the style of music.
He slowly learned how big the music scene was, including performances, sessions in people’s homes and festivals.
“That reminded me of Ireland, because Irish music in America is an urban thing,” said McVeigh, who grew up in Ireland and moved to Racine in 1993. “It’s New York, Chicago, San Francisco. It’s not that in Ireland. It’s a rural thing. It happens in people’s homes.”
Sessions are opportunities to share music with fellow musicians and practices for those learning how to play. They are not performances.
“This old-time thing, it reminded me a lot of the Irish scene, in people’s homes, food, people coming, dancing, kids, dogs. And when I uncovered this whole thing, I’m like, ‘this is fascinating.’”
Ollman had worked with McVeigh on corporate projects, and Ortwein had created previous documentaries.
After all meeting with Smith, the three filmmakers agreed they should make a documentary.
Ortwein said the historical aspect of the topic interested her. She’s not a musician, so she brought an outsider perspective for people who know nothing about the topic.
“It sounded very squeaky to me, and that’s because it’s very democratic,” she said of the old-time music sessions, adding she heard violinists who were off-key. “Anybody can play anytime, anywhere. These folks, they aren’t going to discriminate.”
The three created the documentary because they saw the potential for it to be made into a series on Netflix, HBO or another streaming platform.
McVeigh said they could easily make another eight to 10 episodes, and Smith said he knows lots of other musicians that could be featured.
“There’s a lot of people who know about it, but there’s an awful lot more people who should know about it,” McVeigh said.
From left and clockwise, producer James "Jim" McVeigh, director and editor Dan Ollman and producer Michelle Ortwein are gearing up for a watch party July 14 at Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St., Racine, for their documentary, “The Merry Love the Fiddle, The Merry Love to Dance.”