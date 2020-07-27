Racine County's weekly COVID-19 positive test rate rises for first time in two months

Numbers increasing here

Official data shows that the coronavirus is still spreading in Racine County, although no longer at one of the fastest rates in the nation. Since the end of May, daily average for positive COVID-19 tests in the county has only reached 10% twice, although both of those days have been in the past 20 days.

Still, the county has had a rising case rate since the beginning of the month. The 14-day moving average for testing in the county is now at 6%, up from the 3% the county maintained from June 17-July 10.

Thus, Racine County has been in the “high risk” category since July 12, after having been in the moderate category since June 24.

On a week-to-week basis, the positive percentage of tests fell for eight consecutive weeks, from the final week of May (when the percentage of positive tests in the county was 15.36%) through the week ending July 20 (when the percentage of positive tests in the county was 7.58%). But this past week, from July 20-27, the rate grew to 7.68%.

The number of tests performed each week has grown every week over that span, from 10,110 the final week of May to 38,715 this past week.