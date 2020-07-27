Racine County's weekly COVID-19 positive test rate rises for first time in two months

RACINE — Chad Andersen sat behind a table covered with boxes packed with face masks in the doorway of the Anthony Lane Community Oriented Policing House on Monday morning.
The veteran Racine Police Department officer has been stationed at the COP House for 3½ years now, but it was the first time he had been tasked with working during a nationwide pandemic.
"I don't like calling this the new normal. I don't want this to be the new normal," he said.
He, like officers at each of the city’s other COP houses and firefighters at Racine fire stations, was tasked with distributing free masks in the morning and afternoon to any community member who needed them. They do need them now.
The city’s mask mandate, one of about a half-dozen in the state, went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday. Other Wisconsin cities with similar requirements are Green Bay, Whitewater, Superior, Milwaukee and Madison, as well as all of Dane County.
Requiring masks is a more proactive measure to fight the spread of coronavirus, which has killed 893 Wisconsinites and 146,545 Americans. Although some residents — including seven of Racine’s 15 aldermen, who voted against the ordinance drafted by Mayor Cory Mason — think requiring masks is a step too far. Gov. Tony Evers has publicly said he’s thinking about issuing a statewide mandate, but he doubts it would remain in effect long due to the fact the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the Department of Health Services’ statewide Safer at Home order.
Numbers increasing here
Official data shows that the coronavirus is still spreading in Racine County, although no longer at one of the fastest rates in the nation. Since the end of May, daily average for positive COVID-19 tests in the county has only reached 10% twice, although both of those days have been in the past 20 days.
Still, the county has had a rising case rate since the beginning of the month. The 14-day moving average for testing in the county is now at 6%, up from the 3% the county maintained from June 17-July 10.
Thus, Racine County has been in the “high risk” category since July 12, after having been in the moderate category since June 24.
On a week-to-week basis, the positive percentage of tests fell for eight consecutive weeks, from the final week of May (when the percentage of positive tests in the county was 15.36%) through the week ending July 20 (when the percentage of positive tests in the county was 7.58%). But this past week, from July 20-27, the rate grew to 7.68%.
The number of tests performed each week has grown every week over that span, from 10,110 the final week of May to 38,715 this past week.
The city’s case rate has been almost an exact mirror of the county’s case rate in recent weeks, with rate of cases per 100,000 residents being almost exactly the same between the county and the city since the second week of July.
Updated numbers
As of Monday, the case rate for the city and the county was just below 250 cases per 100,000 people.
In total since COVID-19 data started being tracked in March, the City of Racine Health Department (which also has the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point in its jurisdiction) has recorded 1,798 confirmed cases, 16,364 negative tests and 30 deaths. Two of those deaths have come in the past week.
For the rest of the county, there have been 1,777 confirmed cases, 19,377 negative tests and 42 deaths — with one more death coming in the past week.
That brings Racine County’s totals to:
- 2,974 confirmed cases
- 35,741 negative tests
- 72 deaths
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.