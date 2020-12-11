Racine County's tourism faring 'slightly better than the national average,' but still faces COVID challenges

Looking ahead, Blank said year-end 2021 occupancy figures are projected to recover to 85% of pre-COVID year-end 2019 figures, while average daily rate will run about 90% of year-end 2019 figures.

“This is a bit better than what we’re seeing nationally, and that’s due to the type of lodging facilities we have here in Racine County, where it’s more limited service-type properties,” he noted. “They’re doing better than the full service properties such as the Delta and the Double Tree … with no meetings happening.”

With COVID-19 vaccines beginning to be rolled out internationally, Blank is guardedly optimistic for a recovery for Racine County’s tourism industry in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Right now, for the next several months, it looks a little lean,” Blank said. “I think around Memorial Day we’ll start seeing it get back more toward normal, given that we have a vaccine, given that most people are taking it and given that the vaccine is working. Those are all important pieces of that. People are booking trips, we’re starting to see that. People are making reservations at hotels for the second quarter of next year, and third quarter particularly.”

Months later, COVID still affecting community's mental health Just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that mental health would be a concern across just about every demographic as the world around us shut down in an attempt to lessen its impact.

Events done for year