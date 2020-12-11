Racine County's tourism faring 'slightly better than the national average,' but still faces COVID challenges

MOUNT PLEASANT — With all the gloomy headlines about the ongoing health, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a welcome relief to find good news, however small, in the mix.
Appearing remotely Monday before the virtually-convened Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission, Real Racine Executive Director Dave Blank reported the positive news that Racine County’s tourism industry, while still COVID-challenged, is faring “slightly better than the national average.”
Real Racine, a nonprofit largely funded by area hotel’s taxes, oversees tourism promotion and development in Racine County.
Tourism recovery projected in 2021
Tourism is an important part of the local economy.
According to the 2019 Travel Economics Tourism Study conducted for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Racine County had the 12th-largest tourism economy of the state’s 72 counties, with 4,188 full-time equivalent Racine County tourism jobs and visitors bringing $260.7 million dollars of new money into the county, an increase of 4.32% over 2018. Racine County visitors also generated $28.7 million in state and local tax revenue.
Through October, Blank reported hotel/motel occupancy in Racine County was down 29.3% from the year-prior period due to COVID, while the average daily room rate lagged 14% and revenue was down 47.4%, a number he said was “pretty consistent with what’s going on with room tax.”
Looking ahead, Blank said year-end 2021 occupancy figures are projected to recover to 85% of pre-COVID year-end 2019 figures, while average daily rate will run about 90% of year-end 2019 figures.
“This is a bit better than what we’re seeing nationally, and that’s due to the type of lodging facilities we have here in Racine County, where it’s more limited service-type properties,” he noted. “They’re doing better than the full service properties such as the Delta and the Double Tree … with no meetings happening.”
With COVID-19 vaccines beginning to be rolled out internationally, Blank is guardedly optimistic for a recovery for Racine County’s tourism industry in 2021.
“Right now, for the next several months, it looks a little lean,” Blank said. “I think around Memorial Day we’ll start seeing it get back more toward normal, given that we have a vaccine, given that most people are taking it and given that the vaccine is working. Those are all important pieces of that. People are booking trips, we’re starting to see that. People are making reservations at hotels for the second quarter of next year, and third quarter particularly.”
Just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that mental health would be a concern across just about every demographic as the world around us shut down in an attempt to lessen its impact.
Events done for year
Blank reported that Real Racine had wrapped up its schedule of 2020 events, a much smaller slate than had been originally planned due to the onset of COVID-19.
“We didn’t have a lot of them,” Blank said, noting all 2020 Real Racine events scheduled at North Beach in Racine had been cancelled in part because of restrictions put in place under the city’s phased Safer Racine ordinance. “We lost over a dozen events that were scheduled there.”
In a follow-up email, Blank told The Journal Times that most sand volleyball tournaments scheduled this year at North Beach moved to Waukesha, while the Pro Watercross Tour event slated for North Beach went to St. Augustine, Fla.
In 2019, Real Racine conducted 13 events with a total estimated economic impact of $2,545,620.
While that number dropped to four Real Racine-conducted events in 2020 due to COVID, Blank said the four high-profile events generated an “estimated economic impact of a little over $2 million.” Those four events were youth lacrosse tournaments in July, August and October at the Racine Area Soccer Association’s SCORe Complex in Franksville; and the Aug. 10-12 American Junior Golf Association Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.
Normally, Blank said, that the economic impact of the lacrosse tournaments would have been greater, but with the pandemic many northern Illinois participants and their families commuted to the tournaments each day “rather than book overnight stays.”
Things to do in and around Racine County
CALEDONIA — The 11th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Hig…
Area zoos have decked the halls (so to speak) and are offering programs for the holiday season:
RACINE — The third annual Kris Kringle Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in Downtown Racine. Those attending can cel…
RACINE — Celebrate the season with the Racine Theatre Guild from the comfort of home during a "Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays" con…
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with its annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Kempe…
RACINE — For the first time, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Wonderland of L…
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum’s annual handmade holiday ornament, gif…
RACINE — The 19th annual holiday tree with more than 18,000 lights has once again been placed on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, in D…
RACINE — Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot, will host “Packy’s Holiday Special” virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Packy …
RACINE — “Waste Not,” a contemporary art exhibit in vacant storefront windows along the 1400 to 1500 blocks of Washington Avenue in Uptown Rac…
KENOSHA — Carthage College invites the community to celebrate the joy of the holiday season with this year's Carthage Christmas Festival, "Com…
YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., offers reservations for private horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides.
KENOSHA — The 2020 Gallery of Trees and Opening Night Gala at the Kemper Center, 6603 Third Ave., has been canceled to ensure the health and s…
RACINE — Free meter parking in Downtown Racine is back for the holidays in 2020. The City of Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp. have teamed …
RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to experience “Art +…
RACINE — The Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is featuring two guest artists along with a member artist for a special holiday gift assortment th…
KENOSHA — In the air, water and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance …
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has published a Fall/Winter "FUN 101 COVID-19 Edition: 101 Things to See & Do …
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendl…
KENOSHA — The “Winter Juried Show” will continue through Jan. 10 at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing a needlework exhibit called In “Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework” t…
RACINE — Over the last 20 years, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., has built one of the largest public collections of contemporary ar…
RACINE — The Racine Art Guild's "Fall Invitational Show" is on view through Dec. 25 at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.
