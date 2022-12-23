 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NO. 9

Racine County's top stories of 2022, No. 9 | Burlington activists fight for better race relations

  • 0

BURLINGTON — Race relations remained a difficult sticking point for Burlington in 2022, as activists continued fighting signs of racism and pushing community leaders to take action.

The Racine County city’s ongoing struggle for racial diversity and equality ranks No. 9 among the Journal Times’ top local stories of the year.

The year had barely gotten started when race again became an issue for the Burlington Area School Board, as board members hesitated at approving a new course on multi-racial and ethnic cultures. The course got the green light, but not before board members required the teacher to defend including a Black author’s book among the teaching materials.

The Burlington Area School District came under scrutiny again with the release of an “equity audit” that showed gaps between white and minority students in classroom achievement and disciplinary action. The audit was ordered by state officials who had previously documented a hostile environment for non-white students in Burlington.

In August, state education officials criticized the school district by taking issue with how the district handled accusations of football players using racial slurs against an opposing team on the field.

School administrators also spent most of the year defending themselves against a lawsuit filed in November 2021 by anti-racism activist Darnisha Garbade. The still-pending federal suit details Garbade’s allegations of racially motivated attacks on her children in the Burlington school system.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty had created a special task force to confront the community’s race relations problem. In 2022, critics blasted the task force as part of the problem, rather than the solution.

In July, the one-year anniversary passed since the task force had issued a list of recommended actions to improve race relations. The recommendations included public education forums, targeted action in the schools and a strategy for diversity and inclusion, among others.

None of the proposals had been implemented after one year, sparking backlash from activists and a “call to action” that brought a crowd to a Burlington City Council meeting to demand stronger action against racism.

The call to action also uncovered a new report of a Confederate flag flying in a Burlington neighborhood. New California transplants Josiah Angley-Thorngate and Brittany Angley-Thorngate alerted city officials to a flag display they described as hateful and threatening.

The flag quickly came down, but another Confederate flag was found two months later elsewhere in town.

The mayor invited the Angley-Thorngates to join the city task force on race relations, and both became outspoken members of the group.

Under pressure from its detractors, the task force agreed to start holding its meetings in public. The group had previously gathered strictly behind closed doors, and the appointed membership was not shared with the public, either.

The group has since held three public meetings, including one where task force members reviewed Burlington Police Department data showing potential racial disparities in how police officers handle traffic stops.

Another incident occurred in September when racist hate mail turned up at the home of Laura Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. Just weeks earlier, Bielefeldt publicly criticized Mayor Hefty for not showing stronger leadership on race relations.

The hate mail used the “N word” in a message that stated, “The only good n——- is a dead n——-.”

Burlington police are investigating the incident, but they have not reported having any success identifying the person responsible for the mailed threat.

