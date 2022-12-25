Racine County's top stories of 2022, No. 7 | CNH Case strike continues for more than half a year

The Union workers from United Auto Workers 180 began a strike on Case New Holland on May 2. The strike was incited after negotiations for the worker’s new contracts fell through.

“Our contract of six years ended. (We’ve) been negotiating for the last month but didn’t come to terms,” one striking employee, Ed Copp, said in May. “We are striking to get a fair wage, fair pay, better benefits … With (the prices of) everything going up in the world from gas to just basic needs, you have to accommodate the working class. I know the people up top get benefits and packages. The working class just needs more love.”

Along with wanting better pay, many of the strikers also wished for a better work-life balance, not agreeing with the mandatory overtime and the reduction of necessary benefits.

“They’re trying to increase the hours … mandatory overtime, 12 hours. We have families,” said Ana Hernandez in August, who said she has worked at CNH for 12 years. “We have done a lot for them, but I feel they don’t do a lot for me … I’m doing all this for you, but what are you doing for me? They’re hiking up insurance costs. They’re taking vacation days.”

The strike is still underway more than seven months later. In that time, many people locally and across the nation have been vocal in supporting the strikers. Politicians such as U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson during his campaign trail and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders visited with the Strikers to show their support.

“These guys sitting at the top, they’re not worried about workers. They’re not worried about your kids. They’re not worried about your parents. They’re not worried about your community,” Sanders said in June.

As of December, the strike has been going on for 7 months. Many of the younger strikers have either found other work while on the line or have left and never looked back altogether.

“People have already been at these other jobs for more than that (a couple months), chances are we’re never going to see any of them again,” Laurie Ringham said in December. “They are going to be comfortable where they are at.”

Many of the older strikers have stayed in place, braving the cold weather for something they believe in, even as money may be tight around the holidays.

