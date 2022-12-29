Racine County's top stories of 2022, No. 4 | Racine’s Monument Square moving toward revival with street changes, hotel construction

Hotel Verdant

In December 2019, the city approved a development incentive for Hotel Verdant with The Main Attraction, whose parent company is Dominion Properties of Milwaukee.

Hotel Verdant is a new boutique hotel that was slated to open in Downtown Racine in 2022, but that opening date was pushed back, largely due to complications tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel will take over the former Zahn’s Department Store building in Monument Square.

The building had been vacant since Zahn’s went out of business in 1981.

The City Council voted in March 2021 to amend the original agreement with The Main Attraction, LLC, that allowed the project to be brought to fruition.

In September this year, the city entered into an agreement that could provide future tax dollars generated by the under-construction Hotel Verdant back to the developers of the hotel, but will include no upfront money for the developers.

City leaders described the agreement as a “rebate” to support the developers as they rehabilitate the long-vacant building that was a cornerstone of Downtown Racine.

The city is not borrowing any money for the hotel project nor issuing municipal bonds.

The city created a Tax Incremental District for the Hotel Verdant but developers did not initially seek any of the funds as others have for developer-funded TIDs.

That changed when it became apparent the 1925 building plans were not followed. The plans indicated the building was being constructed for a potential fifth floor.

However, when construction crews began working on the roof, it was clear that was not done. As the business plans for the Hotel Verdant included such amenities as a rooftop bar, having the fifth floor was absolutely essential.

The developer intends to pursue a traditional loan to shore-up financing on the project and will use its portion of the TID to pay back the loan over a ten-year period.

By state law, TIDs cover a 27-year period. The city intends to use its portion of the TID to improve infrastructure in the area for ten years. After the developer-funded portion expires in ten years, the city will use all the funds from the TID to improve infrastructure.

Street work

As part of a plan that includes having Highway 32 no longer coincide with Main Street through Downtown Racine, Wisconsin Avenue was converted from a one-way street to two-way in May.

“Our overall goal is to activate more of the downtown while also making it more accessible and pedestrian friendly. Converting the one-way streets is a good first step,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement in March.

The work added more signals at Wisconsin Avenue’s intersections with Sixth, Seventh and 14th streets.

Some parking meters may also be replaced with signs directing to a phone app to facilitate paying for street parking.

Lake Avenue was also converted from a one-way to a two-way between 10th Street and Gaslight Drive.

