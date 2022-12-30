Racine County's top stories of 2022, No. 3 | Harry Wait charged with election fraud, makes national news

RACINE — The man who ordered the absentee ballots of two Wisconsin politicians to prove he could was one of Racine County’s top stories in 2022, as determined by The Journal Times news staff. The ranking is based on news value and impact on the community.

Harry Wait, 68, was charged with two felony counts of misappropriating identification information, that of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, and two misdemeanor counts of election fraud for ordering their absentee ballots online.

He has acknowledged his actions but pleaded not guilty in court to the charges.

The case continues to make its way through the Racine County Circuit Court with no trial date set.

Judge Robert Repischak is presiding over the trial.

Case history

On July 27, Wait informed local elected officials of his actions via email. The email was sent to the victims as well as Racine County DA Patricia Hanson and Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

Wait claimed he just wanted to show how easy it was to order someone else’s ballots without permission. However, using the personal information of another to do so is a felony.

Daniel J. Hartman is leading Wait’s defense team. He told the Journal Times in October that he intends to raise a defense that his client’s actions were justified by necessity and also represent political free speech.

One of the challenges the defense faces is that Wait had the permission of other people to use their information for his experiment, suggesting he did not need to use the personal information of Mason and Vos, which represent the most serious charges.

The Department of Justice investigated Wait’s actions on a complaint from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Conservative activists have made election integrity one of their core issues.

Wait said he sent an email to Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, in which he wrote, “The failure to protect the sanctity of the people’s ballots was beyond stunning … Clearly our elections are compromised to the point of NO CONFIDENCE by the public.”

In the matter at hand, conservative politicians and activists point out that MyVote.Wi.gov allows for absentee ballots to be requested and delivered to any address by only providing the registered voter’s name and birthday.

However, absentee ballots may only be ordered online if a government-issued voter ID is already on file with the WEC, indicating an individual likely voted absentee in previous elections.

The ongoing controversy around MyVote kicked off in July when the Racine County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post alleging “vulnerabilities” in MyVote as it is possible to request absentee ballots on behalf of other people without their knowledge and without presenting voter ID, and having their ballot sent to an address of the requestor’s choosing.

The RCSO made its post after receiving complaints from Wait and a Burlington woman, Adrianne Melby, who said she had a friend of hers request her absentee ballot via MyVote and have it delivered to the friend’s house — the ballot was delivered to Melby’s friend’s home, Melby said in July.

The RCSO, Wait and Melby allege this leaves elections in the state open to widespread fraud.

WEC disagrees. Officials say the requirements to request a ballot online match the requirements needed to request an absentee ballot by mail and are in compliance with state law.

“There are many checks in the system at both the state and the local level to prevent and detect such activity,” WED Administrator Meagan Wolfe said in July during an emergency meeting.