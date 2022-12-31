Racine County's top stories of 2022, No. 2 | Shooting at funeral of Da’Shontay King

RACINE — On June 2, a funeral at Graceland Cemetery came under fire from multiple teenage gunmen parked nearby. This was one of Racine County’s top stories in 2022, as determined by The Journal Times news staff. The ranking is based on news value and impact on the community.

Dozens of mourners took refuge behind coffins, trees and headstones while bullets flew all around. In the aftermath, there were two non life-threatening injuries.

The funeral was for Da’Shontay King, 37, a man who was killed when he ran from police with a gun in his hand on May 20. An officer opened fire after King “took an action” that caused the officer to believe that King’s actions would be life threatening to him.

“As soon as the crowd got quiet, all you heard was gunshots,” Idoana Gordon, King’s stepdaughter, recalled in June when she went to visit the grave. “The kids who were out here were screaming and hollering about how they just want their dad, and how they hate Racine and don’t want to be here no more.”

King was a father of four, three of whom attended the funeral.

King was laid to rest hours later, with a smaller group of mourners now staying 100 feet from the resting place made crime scene. King’s coffin was nicked twice by bullets.

Two women ended up with non life-threatening injuries:

One of them, who was 19 years old, was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital and released.

The other, who was 35, was taken via air ambulance to a Milwaukee area hospital. She underwent surgery; a family member told The Journal Times that an artery was hit.

They have both since recovered from the wounds.

Early on in the events of the day, other news outlets reported five people being shot, with coverage of the shooting going nationwide and even around the globe.

Two teens have been charged for alleged involvement in the shooting so far: Lamarion D. Blair and Luis C. Granados III.

Blair, 20, of the 1800 block of Racine Street, was charged earlier this year when he was 19 with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

Charges were filed in December against Granados, 16, of the 1500 block of Owen Avenue, for the June 2 shooting. He also faces charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted June 12 shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and possession of drugs and a firearm when he was taken into custody June 29.

Police said that both Granados and Blair are members of the N.F.L. (Northside For Life) street gang, which is described as “a younger, more violent off-shoot of the Vice Lords street gang.” According to police, King was a member of the 12th Street Gangster Disciples gang.

In a tweet in June, Gov. Tony Evers said, “We’ve been monitoring the shooting earlier today in Racine and have been in contact with our local partners to offer support. As we await additional information, we are praying all involved survive and recover.

“Gun violence has to stop,” he said.

In photos and video: From the scene of the Graceland Cemetery shooting and outside the hospital