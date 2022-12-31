Racine County's top stories of 2022, No. 1 | The debate over Burlington's Echo Lake

BURLINGTON — The argument over Echo Lake was a long time coming. Burlington city officials have known since 2015 that the dam for the manmade lake was not adequate.

As a deadline approached to rectify the situation, the community in 2022 plunged head-first into a debate over whether to make costly repairs or remove the dam and drain the lake.

Building toward a climactic decision, the lake issue saturated public discourse throughout the year, making it the No. 1 top story of 2022 for The Journal Times, as determined by news staff. The ranking is based on news value and impact on the community.

The City Council opted to keep the lake and rebuild the dam, following an emotional and soul-searching deliberation that divided local opinion sharply. City leaders are issuing pleas for reunification as Burlington approaches the new year with a commitment to an Echo Lake public works project that could dominate community discussion for years to come.

First is an application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for approval. State regulators have given city officials a deadline of June 1 to submit the dam repair proposal.

DNR officials have said they might require modifications to the city’s plan to ensure that Echo Lake’s newly rebuilt dam meets state standards for flood control and public safety.

“The only thing DNR is concerned about is having a safe dam in place,” DNR engineer Andrea Stern wrote in an email. “The DNR will not ‘deny’ any plan that is put forth, although there are typically review comments that must be addressed and conditions placed on the approval that the city will have to meet.”

Echo Lake has been part of the community since the 1800s. Water quality in the lake has deteriorated and it no longer meets state safety standards. The DNR notified the city in 2015 that it must take action by 2025.

City engineers estimate that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to both improve the dam and dredge the lake bottom. In contrast, disassembling the dam and draining the lake could be accomplished for as little as $1.5 million.

Without the dam, engineers have forecasted that the White River would resume flowing naturally through the area, spanning 50 to 100 feet across and with an average water depth of 1½ to 2½ feet.

The Burlington Park Board voted to endorse draining Echo Lake, but Mayor Jeannie Hefty favored keeping the lake and rallied public support to her side of the argument.

Naturalists said the lake was a manmade eyesore and that restoring the White River in its place would improve fishing, boating, water quality and the community’s natural balance. Echo Lake supporters called the impoundment an important part of Burlington’s history and identity, and they argued that the river could never adequately replace it.

City officials calculated that borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the average homeowner $20 a year in property tax increases, or a total of $409 over 20 years. Borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the same homeowner by $68 a year, or a total of $1,368.

Before making a decision, Burlington aldermen decided to put the matter up for a vote in a citywide referendum. The council added millions of dollars in amenities and features to the project, such as boardwalks, fishing piers and decorative fountains.

The choice presented on the ballot was a $9.1 million plan to save the lake or an $8.7 million plan to remove it. Voters in the Nov. 8 election favored to save the lake by a margin of 60% to 40%.

Although the referendum was purely advisory — meaning that the City Council was not bound to follow the outcome — aldermen voted not only to save Echo Lake, but to implement the $9.1 million scenario that was on the ballot. That includes $5 million to rebuild the dam and dredge the lake, plus $367,000 for new lighting, $213,000 for expanded trails, $225,000 for an outdoor performance facility, $225,000 for an observation deck and other additions.

The price tag for the $9.1 million endeavor is calculated as $140 a year in higher property taxes for the average homeowner, or $2,800 over 20 years. The city has secured a $1 million state grant to ease the burden on local taxpayers, and officials hope to find other outside funding prospects.

If the city changes course and decides to remove Echo Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has discussed offering assistance that could effectively make dam removal a federal project, possibly costing local taxpayers nothing.