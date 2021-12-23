Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 9: Two Racine County jail deaths in four days

Two men died in the Racine County Jail within four days of each other late in the spring.

The deaths initially sparked protests, with the families of both men taking to Racine’s streets and courthouse steps demanding answers. They got few, and none of their questions were answered quickly.

But conversations over how Wisconsin and much of the U.S. treats those with drug problems and mental health issues moved closer to the forefront of Racine, as experts say at least one of the deaths could have been prevented if the deceased had received focused treatment for his mental health crisis rather than being placed in a cell.

Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. died first, on May 29, hours after he was arrested in Waterford on suspicion of driving while inebriated.

Ditello-Scott was a 22-year-old father of one with a second child on the way. Before he died, his loved ones said he had been hanging out with friends in Milwaukee before driving home to Whitewater.

According to Racine County’s and Milwaukee County’s medical examiners, he died of a drug overdose, the result of “acute fentanyl toxicity.” The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, reported that Ditello-Scott had been sleeping just fine when brought to the jail, but was later found to be “yellow in color and not breathing.” He died soon after.

Questions remain surrounding the June 1 death of Malcolm James, 27.

James was arrested by the Racine Police Department hours after Ditello-Scott’s death. James allegedly set his own apartment on fire during an apparent mental health crisis.

According to isolated video and information released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, James had turned to self-harm inside the jail. He was hospitalized twice but released back to the jail each time.

Several LGBTQ organizations alleged that jail staff had bullied James “because of his soft voice.”

Video released by the RCSO shows James with his head covered in a blanket, hitting his head against a cell wall while ignoring a jail guard’s attempts to communicate with him.

Over the past couple years, the Racine County Jail, as with incarceration facilities throughout the state, has struggled to consistently fill all of its positions. Pay for jail guards and other essential positions was raised by the county in August, a change which Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told Wisconsin Public Radio immediately alleviated the shortage.

Such personnel shortages have been partially blamed for rising jail deaths. “The Bureau of Justice Statistics recently came out with the 2018 mortality data for local jails,” the Prison Policy Initiative reported in June. “Nationwide, there were 1,120 deaths reported, or a rate of 154 deaths per 100,000 people in jail, the highest levels since BJS’ first report on this topic in 2000. The jail population has grown since 2000, of course, but jail deaths have grown more.” The death rate in U.S. jails is also more than three times the death rate among the general population.

What happened exactly in the moments before James’ death is still unknown to the public. It is known he was tased, but it’s unclear how many times. It’s not known what other injuries he may have sustained. While statements from the Sheriff’s Office repeatedly referred to James hitting his head against walls prior to his death, an attorney for James’ family said an independent autopsy found no serious head wounds.

No indication of the cause of his death has been has been made public. Authorities have only stated that James suffered a “medical event” after jail staff entered his cell.

The case was given to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office upon the conclusion of a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation in August. No final decision has been announced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.