 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
top story
TOP 10 OF 2021

Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 8: Burlington teacher investigated after attending Jan. 6 rally in nation's capital

BURLINGTON — Almost immediately after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol made worldwide headlines, residents in the Burlington Area School District discovered that a local teacher was close to the melee.

Jeff Taff, a history teacher at Burlington High School, had left students with a note that he was traveling to Washington, D.C., to participate in what he described as “standing up for election integrity.”

Protesters questioning the legitimacy of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden rallied that day in support of defeated incumbent Donald Trump. Some them of then traveled to, then forced their way inside, the Capitol in a violent clash that led to deaths of five people, caused extensive property damage and disrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

Taff is not among those who have been criminally charged, and he has stated that he stayed away from the riot inside the Capitol building.

He was suspended Jan. 7 from his teaching position in Burlington — then reinstated over the summer — as BASD officials investigated whether he had violated district policy by distributing to students material outside the approved curriculum.

People are also reading…

The investigation would continue for several months, while the incident sparked emotional debate between supporters of Biden and of Trump.

A federal judge expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked her to prevent the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.SEE MORE: Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Actions Sentenced 60 DaysSome of the committee's requests dating back to April 2020 are alarmingly broad, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said. But she disagreed with claims by Trump's lawyers that Congress did not have a legislative purpose for getting Trump's call logs, talking points and other notes from Jan. 6 as his supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of overturning his loss to President Joe Biden.Chutkan said she will rule soon on Trump's lawsuit seeking to block the release of documents related to the insurrection to the House committee. President Biden largely waived executive privilege on documents held by the White House, setting up a showdown between Trump and the executive and legislative branches that's likely to go to the Supreme Court.The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump's then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity," the National Archives said.Trump called the document requests a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition that was untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose, in his lawsuit to block the National Archives from turning over the documents.The suit also challenges the legality of the Presidential Records Act, which allows an incumbent president to waive executive privilege of a predecessor, calling it inherently unconstitutional. President Biden has said he would go through each request separately to determine whether that privilege should be waived.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Critics accused Taff of improperly injecting his own political views into the classroom, while others complained that he was being unfairly persecuted for his pro-Trump beliefs.

School district records later revealed new concerns surrounding Taff, including that he had brought COVID-19 conspiracy theories into the classroom; that he had encouraged students not to wear face masks to combat the contagious virus; and that he had shared anti-government and partisan messages with students.

Throughout the investigation, Taff remained on paid administrative leave, continuing to collect his $50,000-a-year salary.

The school district in June announced that investigators determined that Taff had demonstrated poor judgment and a lack of professionalism, and that he would need additional training and closer observation.

He was returned to the classroom in the fall, but he was reassigned from “Modern American History“ in favor of classes on “Social Studies Foundations” and “Modern World History.”

The investigation also found that BASD policies do not prohibit teachers from discussing their own political beliefs in the classroom.

“Several of the students indicated that Mr. Taff would often give his own personal opinion on politics,” the investigation concluded. “Most students did not feel like they were being persuaded one way or another.”

Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured

See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Senate debates objection to Ariz. Electors

Senate debates objection to Ariz. Electors

  • Updated
  • 0

Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer found themselves on the same side of the issue as the upper chamber began debate on objection…

Tear gas, injuries as chaos grips U.S. Capitol

Tear gas, injuries as chaos grips U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES. People were injured on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.

Pro-Trump rioters storm US Capitol in chaotic protest

Pro-Trump rioters storm US Capitol in chaotic protest

  • Updated
  • 0

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.…

Watch Now: Photos show Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol

Watch Now: Photos show Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

See scenes from the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters breach the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm barricades at U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump protesters storm barricades at U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of people at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashing through barricades and climbing the steps as Congress voted to certify J…

Rioters storm U.S. Capitol building, breach security in support of President Trump

Rioters storm U.S. Capitol building, breach security in support of President Trump

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment 'Stop the Steal' protesters in support of President Donald Trump breached security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Cong…

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bruno is home safe

Bruno is home safe

The 10-month-old Boston terrier was in a Land Rover stolen from the parking lot at Jellystone Park Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News