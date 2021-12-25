Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 8: Burlington teacher investigated after attending Jan. 6 rally in nation's capital

BURLINGTON — Almost immediately after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol made worldwide headlines, residents in the Burlington Area School District discovered that a local teacher was close to the melee.

Jeff Taff, a history teacher at Burlington High School, had left students with a note that he was traveling to Washington, D.C., to participate in what he described as “standing up for election integrity.”

Protesters questioning the legitimacy of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden rallied that day in support of defeated incumbent Donald Trump. Some them of then traveled to, then forced their way inside, the Capitol in a violent clash that led to deaths of five people, caused extensive property damage and disrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

Taff is not among those who have been criminally charged, and he has stated that he stayed away from the riot inside the Capitol building.

He was suspended Jan. 7 from his teaching position in Burlington — then reinstated over the summer — as BASD officials investigated whether he had violated district policy by distributing to students material outside the approved curriculum.

The investigation would continue for several months, while the incident sparked emotional debate between supporters of Biden and of Trump.

Critics accused Taff of improperly injecting his own political views into the classroom, while others complained that he was being unfairly persecuted for his pro-Trump beliefs.

School district records later revealed new concerns surrounding Taff, including that he had brought COVID-19 conspiracy theories into the classroom; that he had encouraged students not to wear face masks to combat the contagious virus; and that he had shared anti-government and partisan messages with students.

Throughout the investigation, Taff remained on paid administrative leave, continuing to collect his $50,000-a-year salary.

The school district in June announced that investigators determined that Taff had demonstrated poor judgment and a lack of professionalism, and that he would need additional training and closer observation.

He was returned to the classroom in the fall, but he was reassigned from “Modern American History“ in favor of classes on “Social Studies Foundations” and “Modern World History.”

The investigation also found that BASD policies do not prohibit teachers from discussing their own political beliefs in the classroom.

“Several of the students indicated that Mr. Taff would often give his own personal opinion on politics,” the investigation concluded. “Most students did not feel like they were being persuaded one way or another.”

