Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 7: Would-be mass shooter stopped by undercover deputy

CALEDONIA — July 13 could have been a much darker day in Racine’s history. It was still very much a tragedy. But it could have been much, much worse.

A man who is believed to have wanted to be a mass shooter came to Racine County, killed Anthony F. Griger — an innocent 22-year-old man, on his way to work, at the Pilot Travel Center next to Interstate 94 — and tried shooting someone else then fled southeast before stopping at a Mobil gas station on Highway K in Franksville.

There, he tried to kill another man.

Unbeknownst to the rampaging gunman, the person he tried to kill was a Marine Corps reservist and current, undercover Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

A gunfight broke out.

The deputy was shot, having his pelvis shattered, but managed to wound the gunman, who then took his own life.

It became clear in early December, when the Department of Justice’s full 501-page report was released, that the gunman had long suffered from paranoia but that his mental illness had become much worse in the final days of his life. It also was clear that he had other violent ideations, including plans to commit sexual assault, and also may have been suffering from some sort of multiple-personality disorder.

On one of his arms, the phrase “LAST BATTLE” had been written.

The deputy returned home, but is still recovering from the seriousness of his injuries.

Fallout

In the hours after the shootings, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling was critical of those who have suggsted alternatives to traditional law enforcement.

During an impassioned speech given to the Racine County Board the night of the fatal incidents, Schmaling said: “Now, I know there are some people in this room that don’t support law enforcement. I know there are some people that vocally said that there should be citizens making traffic stops. I’ve heard this. I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s insane. Look at what happened today. You want a citizen making a traffic stop of this young man? He just executed a 22-year-old, for no reason? There’s a family preparing a funeral tonight, for that reason. But we should have a citizen making a traffic stop? That’s insane and idiotic, if anything else.

“I would just suggest that we just reel things in as a community. We’re not Minneapolis. We’re not California. We’re not New York. We are in Racine, Wisconsin. We’re different. We have a trained professional law enforcement arena here. We can do this job. We have demonstrated this job. But we need your support. Everyone in this room, we need your support.”

This led to some blowback from more progressive members of the County Board who have, at times, aimed to rein in law enforcement spending.

“The sheriff coming to the County Board was precipitated by a real, honest-to-God, terrible community tragedy that resulted in (two) people losing their lives, a number of people being traumatized and a member of law enforcement taking fire and being hospitalized, and thank God, surviving,” County Board Member Nick Demske told The Journal Times following that speech. “And that’s really where our focus should be, is with those people, with their families, and just hoping, praying for restoration for a tragedy like that.”

Demske, who has repeatedly butted heads with Schmaling in recent years, said he was “flabbergasted” by Schmaling’s speech after the tragedy.

Jody Spencer, another county supervisor, added that she too also the sheriff was aiming to stifle opposition. “We should never feel deterred from speaking up,” she told a reporter in an email. “When new concepts are presented — which is what the sheriff targeted toward the end of his statement — they should at least be heard and not scoffed at.”

