Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 6: Four young men pointlessly killed

Dontrell Bush, Anthony F. Griger, Andre Sandoval and Jayden Cronin each had a promising future ahead of them. But in a rash of gun violence earlier this year in Racine, their lives were cut short.

“Trell” Bush was the youngest. 17 years old.

As a junior at Horlick High School, he played varsity basketball and had big plans: Division I college ball. While his family was poised to move out of Racine May 19, they instead held a funeral that day. Bush was shot and killed at a party on May 7.

Bush’s uncle, Le Ron Ball, was not only an assistant basketball coach at Horlick, but also helped raise him.

“He had yet to reach what he was going to reach,” Ball said in May. “He had a way to go. He left too early.”

Bush’s mother, Tamyra “Lovey” Nesbitt-Morgan, decided to stay in Racine, to “do something” to combat the anger and injustice that resulted in her son’s death.

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed. The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

On July 15, 22-year-old Anthony “Nino” Griger was in the wrong place at the wrong time as he stopped for gas at the Pilot gas station near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

“My heart goes out to Kayla and Ninos family and just, everyone who loved him,” Samantha Deignan said in a July GoFundMe comment. “He was such a good person and I’m so thankful for having to have gotten to know him.”

The family, while heart broken by their sudden loss, was overwhelmed by the outpour of support they received from the community.

“What happened to my son has literally broken our whole family, but seeing the outpouring of support by not only family and friends but complete strangers has touched our hearts,” Nina Griger, Griger’s mother, said in a July GoFundMe update.

The GoFundMe raised $33,521, with any funds remaining after funeral expense being paid forward in a memorial fund, according to Nina.

Andre Sandoval was 21 when a dispute over a haircut at Angel’s Beauty Salon left him dead on Aug. 28.

Heavily involved in the Racine Catholic community, Sandoval had participated in an anti-gun violence just six years prior to his early death during his time with the Active Catholic Teens In Service Youth Ministry.

During a vigil, Sandoval was remembered as a “gentle giant” who was beyond generous. Vigil Attendees even took up the call “live like Andre” — to live with kindness, generosity and forgiveness.

“Andre, my son, you know I love you and I will always love you, my son, and we’re going to miss you dearly,” his mother, Maria Sandoval, said at the September vigil. “I love you. Thank you so much for being a part of our life for the 21 years that God gave you to us, I love you. You will always and forever be in our hearts and go everywhere with us.”

Jayden Cronin had just started his senior year and would have turned 18 on Sept. 18, but he was shot and killed while walking home from a football game on Sept. 3.

Cronin played basketball for Optimist and YMCA, football for Gladiators, Old Timers and Racine Rampage, and was remembered as a kind soul to all who met him.

On Sept. 9, several mothers of teens that were lost to gun violence gathered at a Stop the Violence prayer vigil and rally, including Monika Driver, Cronin’s mother and Nesbitt-Morgan.

“We have to get together,” Nesbitt-Morgan said that day. “We have to stop this … This is our city and we have to take it back.”

