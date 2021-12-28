Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 4: Questioning of 2020 election continues

Joe Biden is the president.

It’s the truth, even if many don’t believe it should be that way.

Few elected Republicans in Wisconsin argue that he isn’t. But probes into the 2020 election that led to Biden’s irrefutable win continue.

What also is true is that millions of dollars from liberal-leaning organizations poured into Wisconsin and other swing states prior to Election Day 2020. Cities that received the lion’s share of the money, Racine included, have said they needed the money to recoup the costs of safely conducting the April 2020 election — which Gov. Tony Evers had tried and failed to postpone, another nearly unprecedented move.

Conservative critics have claimed those dollars constituted election fraud, even though courts and elections officials have consistently ruled that the donations were 100% legal.

Wisconsin’s Republican Legislature has tried to change that, to make illegal donations of so-called “Zuckerbucks” — since most of the donations came from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, an advocacy group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Republicans passed a bill that would have essentially banned local governments from accepting private election-related donations, but Evers vetoed it, along with other election bills that would have made it more difficult to identify as an “indefinitely confined” voter and hold absentee ballot collection events.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, opened a special investigation to probe the 2020 election and appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead it.

Racine County has taken on another prominent role in investigations of the 2020 election after the Sheriff’s Office spent nearly a year investigating alleged election fraud at a nursing home in Mount Pleasant.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Investigator Lt. Michael Luell said they found seven individuals living at a Mount Pleasant nursing home who had severe declines in mental health and voted absentee in the election. Schmaling and Luell accused the Wisconsin Elections Commission of failing to enforce oversight of absentee voting in nursing homes, since the WEC voted to waive a law that requires Special Voting Deputies to execute the vote in such facilities.

It is not illegal for someone who has severe mental health issues, such as dementia, to vote, although it would be illegal if the staff of the nursing home in which they resided were to coerce them into voting.

Schmaling has called for five of Wisconsin’s six elections commissioners to be criminally charged for their actions, which Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has so far not done. Hanson has not spoken publicly on Schmaling’s demand for charges.

The RCSO also has called for a statewide investigation, alleging that what happened at the Mount Pleasant nursing home may have occurred elsewhere. Attorney General Josh Kaul has refused to undertake such an investigation, and he called the RCSO’s actions a “publicity stunt” and “abuse of authority.”

Could election changes come in 2022? A lot of that depends on next year’s elections.

Republicans’ control of the Senate and Assembly (currently holding 63.6% and 61.6% of the seats, respectively) is essentially assured after the 2022 elections. Not only do Republicans tend to have stronger support in votes during non-presidential election years, but the new legislative maps they drew to give themselves a partisan advantage are all but certain to be in place despite Democrats’ attempts to take map-drawing out of the Legislature’s hands. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in November voted to deny Democrats’ attempts to stop the Republican-drawn maps.

As such, the election-related bills Evers has vetoed could, were Evers to lose his re-election bid, become law under a Republican governor in 2023.

Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Rebecca Kleefisch and other GOP candidates have said they would sign those election changes into law.

Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial race is rated “a toss-up” by Washington, D.C.-based The Cook Political Report.

