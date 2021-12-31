Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 2: Racial Tensions at Burlington, Racine Lutheran high schools

In 2020, the U.S. saw racial tensions boil over after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. The fallout, both in terms of strife and in attempts to bring about change, continue. The same can be said for schools in Racine County.

For Burlington Area School District, the racial reckoning that began in summer 2020 came to a head after the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruled this April that “racial harassment at BASD was severe, pervasive and persistent” and required the district submit a corrective action plan to right its wrongs.

That reckoning was sparked primarily by the actions of now-former Burlington parent: Darnisha Garbade. After she brought forward allegations of racist bullying suffered by her children in Burlington schools, BASD said it investigated but claimed to have found nothing. DPI clearly didn’t come to the same conclusion, leading to an ongoing litany of policy reviews and meetings for the district as it aims to create a more welcoming atmosphere.

In the past two years, Garbade made it her mission to bring change to the district, founding the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. She stepped down from BCDR’s leadership this year, giving way to a longtime ally, Laura Bielefeldt.

A Burlington football player was accused of using a racial slur on the field on Sept. 10. He was suspended from participating in extracurricular activities, but that ban was quickly overturned by BASD administration.

Other area schools have faced similar tensions. At Racine Lutheran High School, students called for the private school’s administration to do better to address racism and bullying in its halls.

The issues at RLHS first entered the public eye after photo circulated of students wearing “Trump’s Wall” T-shirts during a spirit week in the fall, leading members of the immigrant community and its allies to speak out in protest. The students who wore the unapproved shirts were reprimanded, school administrators said.

Around the same time, a text message from a Mount Pleasant Police officer, affiliated with Racine Lutheran High, to an RLHS student was shared publicly. In it, the officer complained about a different student who was raising issues regarding racism in the school, saying “All he wants is clout” and “I can’t wait to catch his (expletive) in traffic.”

About a month later, after two students were shown posing for the “George Floyd Challenge” in a social media photo — showing one white male student kneeling on another white student’s neck, an apparent mockery of how Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer — local groups again raised voices in criticism of the school administration for failing to stamp out ignorance, bullying and racism in its halls.

After the photo was shared among RLHS community members, several students had their parents take them home from school since they “didn’t feel comfortable” being at Racine Lutheran.

A new group, Students 4 Dignity, was formed to bring about change.

Lauren Henning Reporter Lauren focuses on education reporting, but isn't one to turn away stories. Born and raised in Racine County, she attended UW-Madison's School of Journalism and Mass Communication before returning to work with The Journal Times.