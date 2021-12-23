Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 10: Troubled family meets violent end on a quiet street in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A quiet neighborhood in western Racine County was shaken Jan. 22 by an episode of gun violence that left three people dead inside their home.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called it "a very sad, tragic and unfortunate day," after officers went inside the house at 400 N. State St.

Found dead were Matthew Vinz, 30, and his parents, Terrence Vinz, 65, and Debra Meagher, 62. Investigators determined that Matthew Vinz shot both of his parents to death, then turned the gun on himself after police arrived that morning.

The sound of gunfire inside the house forced police into a defensive posture, and the neighborhood was virtually locked down for several hours.

When officers finally ventured inside, the parents were found dead inside the garage, and Vinz was dead in the basement.

It was a bloody scene that shocked the community.

Those who knew Matthew Vinz said he had been a troubled individual for a long time. Leading up to the murder-suicide, the COVID-19 pandemic had kept him out of jail in ways that did not become clear for several months.

Family members described Vinz as a drug abuser who got into trouble with the law many times, only to see his parents bail him out of jail.

Both parents had their own past drug abuse issues. The couple had divorced many years earlier, although they continued to live under the same roof in Rochester, joined by their adult son.

When the COVID-19 pandemic created public health concerns in congested incarceration facilities, Vinz was able to remain free and to continue living with his parents, who eventually grew distrustful and worried about their son.

At Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington, where she worked, Debra Meagher alerted co-workers. As police put it later: "If she wasn't at work, it was because of her son."

An extended family member even called the Racine County Sheriff's Office in April 2020 with a warning that Vinz represented a threat to his parents. But with no record of violence in his criminal history, law enforcement officers did not act on the tip.

New incidents of drug possession and shoplifting put Vinz in police custody again just weeks before his final violent outburst. Again, he managed to stay out of jail.

After his deadly rampage ended Jan. 22, those who knew Vinz could only shake their heads in sorrow over the devastation that he had unleashed.

He left a suicide note, but investigators refused to release it.

"We all knew he was violent," one family member said. "We didn't think it was going to be this extreme."

