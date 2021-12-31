Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 1: Five drown in Lake Michigan

RACINE — It was a rare year for drownings.
Five people died throughout summer and early fall 2021 in Lake Michigan off of Racine’s shores: 10-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old man.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue, which tracks deaths in the Great Lakes, reported 83 drownings in 2021 in all of the Great Lakes combined as of Sept. 19. There had been 38 drownings that year in Lake Michigan, which is consistently the deadliest of the five lakes.
Drownings are even rarer in public waters like Lake Michigan without a compounding factor, such as an unrelated medical event preceding a drowning.
Never in the past four years prior to June has a drowning in Racine County been attributed to a rip current. But rip currents were a factor in at least the first three deaths, which occurred in June, according to the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials have said it’s practically impossible to be prepared for a rip current since they can seemingly come out of nowhere.
“Riptides are very unpredictable,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said during a press conference June 22 following the first rash of tragedies.
From July 2017 through June 2021, there have been 14 drowning deaths in Racine County, according to a report of accidental drownings provided to The Journal Times in June by the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office. None of the other 11 drowning deaths in the past four years had been attributed to rip currents.
Eisha Figuereo-Colon and Yaadwinder Singh
Two youths struggled to stay afloat on the same day at adjacent Racine beaches, and after lifeguards were no longer on duty.
The Racine County Communications Center received numerous 911 calls around 6:30 p.m. on June 19, about a 10-year-old girl possibly drowning in Lake Michigan off Zoo Beach. Lifeguard shifts ended at 6 p.m.
Police and fire responders were dispatched from multiple agencies within Racine County to assist, including the Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol, Racine County Dive Team, Racine Police Department, and Racine Fire Department.tncms-asset)
At about 6:54 p.m. the child was located, removed from the water, and transported by rescue personnel to an area hospital. The girl, Eisha “Nahomey” Figuereo-Colon of Racine, died that day at the hospital.
She reportedly didn’t know how to swim.
An obituary described her as “a very artistic young lady, she loved drawing, painting, music, and playing the keyboard. She will be remembered fondly for her great smile, outgoing personality, her positive spirit, and her great love for her family.“
Last week, in trying to make a happier holiday, the Racine Police Department, in partnership with the Blue Bear restaurant, surprised the immediate family members of Figuereo-Colon with gifts and a warm meal for the first Christmas since the loss of their sister and daughter.
The day of Figuereo-Colon’s death, rescue personnel received another report of a possible drowning in Lake Michigan off North Beach at 6:35 p.m. that day.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol located the 17-year-old boy about 200 yards off the beach.
The boy, identified as Yaadwinder Singh, an Oak Creek High School student from Franklin, was transported to the beach where he was assisted by rescue personnel and transported to an area hospital. He was first reported in critical condition but later died during the early-morning hours on June 21 from injuries consistent with drowning.
“It is with heavy hearts that our OCFSD community mourns the tragic loss of student Yaadwinder Singh,” a June statement from the Oak Creek-Franklin School District said. “Our sincerest condolences and sympathy go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy.”
Lily Limbert
The same day Singh was pronounced dead, Lake Michigan claimed another victim. A 14-year-old Milwaukee County girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at North Beach June 21 and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life for treatment. She died June 29.
She was identified as Lily Limbert of Greendale.
“I think we are all still a little bit in shock and don’t want to believe this is happening,” Limbert’s aunt, Leslie Scott, told Patch.com in a July article. “Our family has been through a lot, as many families have and do, but this is something I would have never predicted.”
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Limbert had been pulled by “a strong current … into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier” preceding her death, marking the third death attributed to rip currents.
Thomas J. Walker
Later in the summer, a 40-year-old man identified as Thomas J. Walker of Missouri died Aug. 22 after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach.
Walker entered the water to save the children, who were related to him. The children got out of the water thanks to his help, but he was unable to escape.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An August statement from Walker’s family said: “He was a kind soul and an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews. And how we lost him is a testament to how great an uncle and all-around guy he was. (We) never met a person who didn’t like him. He is missed greatly.”
Aric Michael Lantz
On Oct. 6, someone walking along Pershing Park Drive found a body in the water.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed in October that freshwater drowning was the cause of death and foul play was not suspected.
The body was identified as that of Aric Michael Lantz, a 28-year-old man from Racine. Lantz had a young son, Carter Thomas Lantz.
He had been missing since Sept. 29, according to a Facebook post from a loved one, and the Racine Police Department first received a report of him being missing on Oct. 2. Initial reports said it appears Lantz’s body had been in the water for several days before he was seen by the person walking along Pershing Park Drive.
“Aric’s passing was a huge surprise to our entire family,” an obituary read. “He was a kindhearted individual that only wanted our family to be close. He was very talented and had a mind like no other.”
Five stories about current and former Racine County residents with interesting passions
One thing plenty of high school students are told, especially as they grow up, head into college or a career and move on with their lives, is to "follow your passion."
Why? Because if you follow your passion, you'll be happier. Anytime you're doing something you love, career-wise or not, you're set up for success: to be content with where you are in life. You're following your dreams, manifesting them into reality. Getting what you want.
Passions are important to St. Catherine’s High School graduate Heidi Wagner, who focused a photography project on the elderly and their passions.
These current and former Racine County residents have interesting passions — and they've been following them for years. I've had the pleasure of writing about these five people, and plenty of others, throughout the last year.
Take Dr. William J. Little, Jr., who retired in January after working 32 years as a physician at the nonprofit, Health Care Network. Even though he's done practicing medicine, he's still reading medical journals to keep up-to-date.
Or Tedd Swartz, who followed his many passions throughout his 50 years, from being a professional server to a Zen monk to a carpenter and builder.
Writer and editor Tim Hennessy has loved writing so much, he's carried a small notebook in his pocket ever since the 1990s.
Crystal Champeau has loved primates ever since she was a child and has been the Racine Zoo primary primate care specialist and enrichment coordinator for the last 15 years. She's spoken about primates at workshops in the U.S., drawing keepers nationally and internationally.
Racine native Michael Rupnow who loves acting in and producing film projects has appeared on award-winning network shows throughout the last few decades, including “How I Met Your Mother,” “Bones,” “NCIS” and “Modern Family;" his IMDb page boasts more than 30 credits.
After looking back at these features published within the last 12 months, take a moment to appreciate your own passions. Passions keep us going. Maybe now is the time to dig a little deeper into them.
