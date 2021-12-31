Racine County's top stories of 2021, No. 1: Five drown in Lake Michigan

RACINE — It was a rare year for drownings.

Five people died throughout summer and early fall 2021 in Lake Michigan off of Racine’s shores: 10-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old man.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue, which tracks deaths in the Great Lakes, reported 83 drownings in 2021 in all of the Great Lakes combined as of Sept. 19. There had been 38 drownings that year in Lake Michigan, which is consistently the deadliest of the five lakes.

Drownings are even rarer in public waters like Lake Michigan without a compounding factor, such as an unrelated medical event preceding a drowning.

Never in the past four years prior to June has a drowning in Racine County been attributed to a rip current. But rip currents were a factor in at least the first three deaths, which occurred in June, according to the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials have said it’s practically impossible to be prepared for a rip current since they can seemingly come out of nowhere.

“Riptides are very unpredictable,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said during a press conference June 22 following the first rash of tragedies.

From July 2017 through June 2021, there have been 14 drowning deaths in Racine County, according to a report of accidental drownings provided to The Journal Times in June by the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office. None of the other 11 drowning deaths in the past four years had been attributed to rip currents.

Eisha Figuereo-Colon and Yaadwinder Singh

Two youths struggled to stay afloat on the same day at adjacent Racine beaches, and after lifeguards were no longer on duty.

The Racine County Communications Center received numerous 911 calls around 6:30 p.m. on June 19, about a 10-year-old girl possibly drowning in Lake Michigan off Zoo Beach. Lifeguard shifts ended at 6 p.m.

Police and fire responders were dispatched from multiple agencies within Racine County to assist, including the Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol, Racine County Dive Team, Racine Police Department, and Racine Fire Department.tncms-asset)

At about 6:54 p.m. the child was located, removed from the water, and transported by rescue personnel to an area hospital. The girl, Eisha “Nahomey” Figuereo-Colon of Racine, died that day at the hospital.

She reportedly didn’t know how to swim.

An obituary described her as “a very artistic young lady, she loved drawing, painting, music, and playing the keyboard. She will be remembered fondly for her great smile, outgoing personality, her positive spirit, and her great love for her family.“

Last week, in trying to make a happier holiday, the Racine Police Department, in partnership with the Blue Bear restaurant, surprised the immediate family members of Figuereo-Colon with gifts and a warm meal for the first Christmas since the loss of their sister and daughter.

The day of Figuereo-Colon’s death, rescue personnel received another report of a possible drowning in Lake Michigan off North Beach at 6:35 p.m. that day.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol located the 17-year-old boy about 200 yards off the beach.

The boy, identified as Yaadwinder Singh, an Oak Creek High School student from Franklin, was transported to the beach where he was assisted by rescue personnel and transported to an area hospital. He was first reported in critical condition but later died during the early-morning hours on June 21 from injuries consistent with drowning.

“It is with heavy hearts that our OCFSD community mourns the tragic loss of student Yaadwinder Singh,” a June statement from the Oak Creek-Franklin School District said. “Our sincerest condolences and sympathy go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy.”

Trying to save lives In August, local teachers, the union for Racine firefighters and the Racine Founders Rotary Club teamed up, hoping to inspire safety in Racine's waters. Using about $10,000 in raised funds, 150 life preserver vests and 12 throw rings were placed at Racine's beaches. They are held in brightly colored boxes, built by Greg Kiriaki and Joe Pascucci, teachers at Park High School. “We just hope that people will use them,” Brian Turczynski, a member of the Racine Fire Department's dive team, said of the new life preserver vests. After the first drownings, Schmaling repeatedly called on the city to extend lifeguard hours to increase safety on the beach, while also calling on community members to be more aware of the dangers of the water — especially to children. The City of Racine's 2022 budget includes money to pay six more lifeguards on its beaches next summer. As such, for the first time in recent memory, Zoo Beach will be staffed by lifeguards rather than only adjacent North Beach.

Lily Limbert

The same day Singh was pronounced dead, Lake Michigan claimed another victim. A 14-year-old Milwaukee County girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at North Beach June 21 and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life for treatment. She died June 29.

She was identified as Lily Limbert of Greendale.

“I think we are all still a little bit in shock and don’t want to believe this is happening,” Limbert’s aunt, Leslie Scott, told Patch.com in a July article. “Our family has been through a lot, as many families have and do, but this is something I would have never predicted.”

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Limbert had been pulled by “a strong current … into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier” preceding her death, marking the third death attributed to rip currents.

Thomas J. Walker

Later in the summer, a 40-year-old man identified as Thomas J. Walker of Missouri died Aug. 22 after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach.

Walker entered the water to save the children, who were related to him. The children got out of the water thanks to his help, but he was unable to escape.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An August statement from Walker’s family said: “He was a kind soul and an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews. And how we lost him is a testament to how great an uncle and all-around guy he was. (We) never met a person who didn’t like him. He is missed greatly.”

Aric Michael Lantz

On Oct. 6, someone walking along Pershing Park Drive found a body in the water.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed in October that freshwater drowning was the cause of death and foul play was not suspected.

The body was identified as that of Aric Michael Lantz, a 28-year-old man from Racine. Lantz had a young son, Carter Thomas Lantz.

He had been missing since Sept. 29, according to a Facebook post from a loved one, and the Racine Police Department first received a report of him being missing on Oct. 2. Initial reports said it appears Lantz’s body had been in the water for several days before he was seen by the person walking along Pershing Park Drive.

“Aric’s passing was a huge surprise to our entire family,” an obituary read. “He was a kindhearted individual that only wanted our family to be close. He was very talented and had a mind like no other.”

