Racine County's top stories of 2020 — No. 9: Reckonings with racial matters

The world watched the viral video in horror: George Floyd’s neck was pinned to the pavement under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and three other officers didn’t intervene. Floyd’s subsequent death was a moment, like the killing in 1955 of Emmett Till, that became yet a touchstone in American history.
The Racine Branch of the NAACP called Floyd’s death a “modern-day lynching,” and Racine Police Chief Art Howell said he was outraged by the Minneapolis officers’ treatment of Floyd.
In Racine, demonstrators took to the streets days after Floyd’s death, and marches returned repeatedly over the summer.
“Getting into the streets is the only way we can be heard,” one demonstrator told The Journal Times in June.
Protesters here had confrontations with police, but it did not rise to the level of “riots,” a word more commonly associated with the destruction seen in Kenosha, Minneapolis and other U.S. cities in the late spring and summer.
Hundreds marched in Racine on Juneteenth, the celebration of the last of the slaves being emancipated on June 19, 1865. A Racine Police officer, Kenosha native Felicia Gaines, knelt alongside demonstrators on June 2 in Kenosha as part of a community #BlackLivesMatter demonstration. Burlington officially celebrated Juneteenth for the first time.
The demonstrations were followed by action locally, both from elected officials and community members.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, answering a call from former President Barack Obama, formed a task force seeking “immediate actions on police reform,” which has now led to a handful of reforms including the explicit ban of police officers from using chokeholds and the empowerment of civilian oversight of law enforcement.
In the state Legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, formed the “Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities,” which involves two other Racine County residents, to take a more long-term and methodical approach to review state policies relating to policing, education and access to work for Wisconsin’s people of color.
Visual messages around Racine have changed, too.
Horlick High School isn’t ditching its “Rebels” name, but it has gotten rid of its “Rebby” mascot, a symbol harkening back to the Confederacy, following an online petition that received more than 2,000 signatures. The words “BLACK HUMANITY NOW” were painted along Wisconsin Avenue between the Racine County Jail and Racine County Courthouse.
Burlington’s discussions regarding race have made headlines nationwide, as the predominantly white city deals with allegations of racism toward members of its small minority community, addressing calls from that community for the Burlington Area School District to be more proactive in addressing and punishing acts of racism.
Those discussions, in Burlington and Madison and Racine and across the U.S., are far from over.