Racine County's top stories of 2020 — No. 8: Seemingly everything canceled
“It was canceled.”

Those words have become all too common in 2020. This year, everything seemed to be canceled, postponed or otherwise modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports was one of them. After a 4½-month hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Milwaukee Bucks resumed the 2019-2020 season in August, but fell short of the NBA championship they were seeking during the playoffs in the “bubble” in Florida. Fans weren’t allowed and still aren’t allowed at home games for the 2020-21 season, which tipped off Tuesday night, until further notice. That’s in accordance with state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Bucks officials said they will work with state and local health officials as well as the NBA to evaluate a potential time that fans can return to games at Fiserv Forum in some capacity later in the season.

The Milwaukee Brewers had a delayed start to the season too; this year Opening Night wasn’t until July 24. Fans weren’t allowed at Brewers games either.

Racine Raiders MSFL season delayed

Racine Raiders linebacker Justin Benko, left, and defensive back Daquan Smith, right, tackle Midway Marauders wide receiver Tyler Neal during the Raiders' 21-20 victory in the Mid-States Football League championship game Sept. 14, 2019, at Horlick Field. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders never played in 2020.

The Racine Raiders’ season was originally scheduled to open June 3, was pushed back until August and then canceled.

Easter Sunday humor, 2020

Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., finds the humor in an Easter marked by social distancing. Churches remained closed across Racine County on Easter Sunday, but many offered services online. 

Religious practice was altered by the pandemic: Services at houses of worship were suspended and/or moved online as well, although some have been steadily returning to pews in recent months.

There was little to no arts scene in Racine County after mid-March, either. The Racine Theatre Guild Board of Directors postponed all performances and activities for the 2020-2021 season until January. This included all main stage, Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz, Comedy Tonight, Signature Spotlight and in-person classes held at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

However, with funds lacking due to closures, RTG received $112,428 via a COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant, one of nine Racine County cultural organizations and one of 385 Wisconsin cultural organizations to receive such a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

“This keeps us afloat as a community theater,” Doug Instenes, RTG’s managing/artistic director, said earlier this month of the grants the guild received.

One of the first signs the pandemic was going to be a major event canceler was when Skerryvore, one of the world’s pre-eminent Celtic rock bands, canceled its 2020 American tour, which was supposed to kick off on St. Patrick’s Day at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.

Spooky City canceled

The team from Aurora Wellness Center dressed in costumes inspired by Dia de Los Muertos for the coffin races in Burlington's Spooky City event in 2019. The Halloween event was canceled this year.

A series of parades and other holiday festivals were canceled as well, including Downtown Racine’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Mount Pleasant egg hunt, Burlington’s Memorial Day Parade, Racine’s and Sturtevant’s July 4 fireworks, Burlington’s Spooky City, Downtown Racine’s Holiday Parade, and Burlington’s Christmas parade, to name a few.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered trick-or-treating a higher-risk activity. Many municipalities allowed the activity to take place, but with precautions such as wearing face coverings and using hand sanitizer was often recommended.

Trick-or-treating was canceled completely in the Village of North Bay.

“The Village Board struggled with whether or not to have Halloween trick or treat this year and the decision was made on the basis of community health, both for trick or treaters and for village residents. Once that was considered, the decision was a ‘no-brainer,’ ” North Bay Village President Roger Mellem said in a September newsletter.

