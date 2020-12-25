Racine County's top stories of 2020 — No. 8: Seemingly everything canceled

“It was canceled.”

Those words have become all too common in 2020. This year, everything seemed to be canceled, postponed or otherwise modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports was one of them. After a 4½-month hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Milwaukee Bucks resumed the 2019-2020 season in August, but fell short of the NBA championship they were seeking during the playoffs in the “bubble” in Florida. Fans weren’t allowed and still aren’t allowed at home games for the 2020-21 season, which tipped off Tuesday night, until further notice. That’s in accordance with state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Bucks officials said they will work with state and local health officials as well as the NBA to evaluate a potential time that fans can return to games at Fiserv Forum in some capacity later in the season.

The Milwaukee Brewers had a delayed start to the season too; this year Opening Night wasn’t until July 24. Fans weren’t allowed at Brewers games either.

The Racine Raiders’ season was originally scheduled to open June 3, was pushed back until August and then canceled.