Racine County's top stories of 2020 — No. 5: Pandemic's impact on government

COVID-19’s impact on government has been less direct than it has been on health care, business and day-to-day life. But governmental responses, and non-responses, to the pandemic (and its effects) have been wide-ranging.
How profoundly COVID-19 would affect governmental entities started being realized in the middle of March, when quickly adopted emergency power protocols and rules for virtual meetings were put in place so public business could continue.
Chairs for the gallery at tonight’s Caledonia Village Board meetings in @RacineCounty have been set up 6 feet apart because of #coronavirus #COVID19. One village official mentions that meetings could be suspended, but nothing has moved forward on that front. #localnews pic.twitter.com/uPGIQKib70— Reporter Adam Rogan (@could_be_rogan) March 16, 2020
When the pandemic began spreading widely across the U.S. and in Wisconsin, the big changes from authorities started with governors. Tony Evers joined a bipartisan roster of governors by ordering a “lockdown:” Wisconsin’s school buildings were closed no later than March 18, and bars and restaurants were abruptly ordered to close (except for takeout) that day.
The story of COVID-19’s impact on government isn’t on the actions that have been taken, but on the fights over the actions themselves.
Soon after Evers and Wisconsin’s top health official, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, started issuing orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, challenges arose from the Republican-controlled Legislature and other conservatives.
State Sen. Dave Craig, who didn’t run for re-election last year and whose 28th District includes Waterford, was among a handful who aimed to have Palm removed from office for allegedly having “acted far beyond her authority.” Although animosity has remained, such removals never gained momentum; an effort to recall Evers proved fruitless.
The most significant of the court challenges to executive power proved successful, with a split Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the Safer at Home order.
Wisconsin became a unique case, with the state high court ruling against the executive branch, effectively banning the executive branch from making statewide orders that could potentially interrupt day-to-day life while trying to box in the virus. In other states, like Michigan and Illinois and New York, executive branches retained that power and continued to impose limits on gatherings and other behaviors considered risky.
The third branch of the state government, the Legislature, has been notable for its inaction. It has not voted on any COVID-related legislation since April, although a second package has been slowly moving forward amid uncertainty about whether a second federal package would come to fruition; state legislative leaders maintain that giving localities the power is the way to go.
Should the Legislature convene for discussion and voting on a second bill, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has reportedly said he will demand elected officials gather in-person without a virtual option.
These questions were largely able to be brought forward when President Donald Trump’s administration elected not to have a national COVID-19 strategy with baseline restrictions, leaving states to decide for themselves what to do, or not do, while trying to both contain the spread of the coronavirus and balance personal freedoms.
Still, Congress passed near-record-breaking stimulus packages of $2.2 trillion (the CARES Act in late April) and $900 billion (as part of the $2.3 trillion, 5,593-page spending bill passed earlier this month; the latter package was signed by Trump early Sunday evening).
In Wisconsin, governmental responses have varied widely, with some wanting strict rules to prevent people from spreading the virus, and others being more sympathetic to business interests and not interrupting day-to-day living.
Leaders in the City of Racine have advocated for wider rules that would limit gatherings, and presumably limit the spread of COVID-19, statewide. Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett were among those who nearly forced the postponement of the April 7 primary election due to COVID-19 concerns.
But with the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling against the Evers administration’s Safer at Home order and the postponement of the April election, localities have been left to make decisions independently.
Despite criticism from their constituents, Racine’s leaders have stuck to their guns. Local limits, although they have changed in restrictions on building capacities, have remained in place since Safer at Home was struck down. Even as other governmental bodies in Racine County have avoided putting similar restrictions in place, Racine’s City Council has affirmed the city Public Health Department’s “Safer Racine” rules in ordinance.
As the new year looms at the end of this week, these fights aren’t over. There are still concerns about the effect on education of schools in Racine being closed, as ordered by the city amid rising case counts. With vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna offering hope for an end to the pandemic, there also remain worries that the public will disregard social-distancing suggestions, which could further the spread of the virus prior to mass immunizations.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before …
In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, handing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a d…
With the nation continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNC Committee announced first that delegates and then that most convention …
Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to d…
Continuing a decade-long trend in Wisconsin due in part to GOP-drawn legislative maps, Democratic candidates on Tuesday secured fewer legislat…