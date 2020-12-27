Racine County's top stories of 2020 — No. 5: Pandemic's impact on government

COVID-19’s impact on government has been less direct than it has been on health care, business and day-to-day life. But governmental responses, and non-responses, to the pandemic (and its effects) have been wide-ranging.

How profoundly COVID-19 would affect governmental entities started being realized in the middle of March, when quickly adopted emergency power protocols and rules for virtual meetings were put in place so public business could continue.

When the pandemic began spreading widely across the U.S. and in Wisconsin, the big changes from authorities started with governors. Tony Evers joined a bipartisan roster of governors by ordering a “lockdown:” Wisconsin’s school buildings were closed no later than March 18, and bars and restaurants were abruptly ordered to close (except for takeout) that day.

The story of COVID-19’s impact on government isn’t on the actions that have been taken, but on the fights over the actions themselves.