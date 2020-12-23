 Skip to main content
Racine County's top stories of 2020 — No. 10: Crazy elections
2020 was a year for historic elections: not just of longstanding significance, like incumbent Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election and the 10-year-term going to liberal-backed Justice Jill Karofsky to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the $1 billion 30-year Racine Unified referendum, but also for the way the elections were run.

April’s election, where Karofsky won her seat over Trump-backed incumbent Daniel Kelly and the RUSD referendum passed by handfuls of votes, was nearly delayed prior to a last-minute Supreme Court decision that followed an ultimately unsuccessful Election Day Eve attempt to postpone it by Gov. Tony Evers over coronavirus concerns.

Then there was November, an election Trump is still fighting for even as many of his staunchest supporters join the majority in preparing for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to take the White House next month.

Spring election

A number of states postponed their spring elections as the coronavirus spread. Wisconsin poll workers quit the job in droves; more than 100 municipalities lacked enough staffers to run even a single polling site.

U.S. District Judge William Conley signaled April 1 that he won’t postpone or make any major changes to Wisconsin’s presidential primary to alleviate concerns that voters and poll workers could contract the coronavirus.

“I’m not sure it’s my place to to assume the steps taken by the state or not taken by the state is an impingement on an individual’s right to vote. That’s what I’m struggling with,” Conley said this spring.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and others had called for the election to be delayed because of COVID-19. Mason wanted to both reschedule the election and allow it to be carried out entirely by mail.

“How, in the midst of a statewide coronavirus ‘stay at home’ order, do we simultaneously encourage millions of people to go out on April 7, stand in lines in close proximity, and cast a vote? There does not appear to be a safe way to conduct both of these activities simultaneously,” Mason wrote in a letter in late March.

Gov. Tony Evers previously indicated he would have liked to have sent mail-in ballots to every registered voter in Wisconsin, but was rebuked by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who called that idea an “invitation for voter fraud” this spring.

A Republican lawsuit allowed the election to go on more-or-less as planned, although they were staffed by poll workers covered in personal protective equipment with immense numbers of mail-in ballots being sent in (or never being delivered) — a precursor for November. There were also 2,409 National Guardsmen who worked polls in Wisconsin in April, including 50 in Racine County.

April’s election also brought Racine County to the national stage, with international media outlets covering Wisconsin’s election and a Journal Times video of Vos, while serving as a poll worker, telling voters “You are incredibly safe to go out” while covered in PPE was played ad nauseum on Twitter and on CNN.

Fall election

Voter fraud concerns continued in the Nov. 3 election that saw never-before-seen numbers of absentee votes, although there remains no substantive evidence of mass voter fraud on any level.

Biden narrowly won Wisconsin overall, a notable victory for the Democrat who turned Wisconsin blue four years after Trump turned it red. A recount ordered by Trump, which preceded unsuccessful lawsuits on behalf of Trump, resulted in a confirmation of Biden’s win.

Earning a reputation as a presidential election prognosticator in recent decades, Racine County has aligned with the national results of the last seven presidential elections: Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996, Republican George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

However, that was not the case this year.

Unofficial Nov. 3 election results from the Racine County Clerk’s Office showed the incumbent Republican ticket of President Trump and Vice President Michael Pence outpolling Democratic rivals Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris by a margin of less than 4,500 votes, 54,475-50,154.

Still, turnout was high. Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen reported in November that Racine County’s voter turnout in the presidential election was 89%, up from the 86% in 2016. Out of Racine County’s approximately 120,000 registered voters, nearly 107,000 participated in the election.

