Racine County's state representatives all keep seats

RACINE COUNTY — Every incumbent legislator representing part of Racine County won their election after all votes were tabulated Tuesday night, although some races were closer than others.
These votes followed trends throughout the state. Republican leaders had hoped to earn a veto-proof supermajority in the state Senate and Assembly, but were unable to flip enough seats to do it. Two Democrat-held seats went to Republicans in the Senate, but two Republican-held Assembly seats flipped to Democrats.
Neubauer wins handily
Democrat Greta Neubauer will be returning to represent the 66th Assembly District after successfully fending off a challenge from Republican Will Leverson.
Neubauer won with 14,519 votes to Leverson's 6,130 votes.
Neubauer said as she campaigned that voters in Racine expressed their dissatisfaction with Republicans who had not taken meaningful action on either the pandemic or its accompanying recession.
She said normally a state assembly race might not garner a lot of attention in a presidential election year. But this year, the people were really paying attention to the Assembly races, she said, because what happened — or did not happen — amid the pandemic really impacted their lives.
Neubauer shared the story of a person who called her office for advice because he was getting evicted, did not even have the few dollars necessary for legal aid, nor did he know where his next meal was coming from.
Neubauer ran on a platform of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying recession, fighting racial injustice/increasing equity and increasing access to health care, which includes accepting Medicaid expansion.
She is also a champion of environmental causes, in and out of the Legislature.
Neubauer first won her seat in a January 2018 special election after it was left vacant by Cory Mason when he was elected mayor of Racine. She was re-elected in November 2018.
The challenger, Leverson, of Racine, ran on a platform of safer communities and establishing a Mental Health Charter.
Leverson vows that he will be back to run for office and said. "We will not go quietly into the night.”
He said that Neubauer “was able to ride on the coattails” of a strong Democratic turnout in the City of Racine due to the presidential election, and that’s why she won by such a large margin.
Wittke staves off young challenger
Republican Bob Wittke, of Wind Point, held off a challenge from young Democrat August Schutz to hold onto his seat as representative of District 62.
Wittke led throughout most of election night. But, considering the challenger just graduated from college in spring and had never run for office before, Schutz's showing could be described as not bad for his first time out.
August received 14,463 votes, still 17-plus percentage points short of of Wittke's 20,537 votes.
The first-term representative and former Racine Unified School Board president ran on a platform of economy, improving education systems and health care.
Wittke said he would work to return the state’s businesses to pre-2020 levels. He is vice-chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and one of the leaders of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' newly formed racial disparity task force, which was put together in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
Wichgers in for third term
Chuck Wichgers vowed to "continue to work for Wisconsin conservative ideals and principles" in his third term after Assembly District 83's race was called in his favor.
Wichgers, a Muskego native and health care business owner, has been in office since 2017. District 83 includes the Waterford area of Racine County, where Wichgers received 5,506 votes to Democrat Alan DeYoung's 2,209.
The result of the vote wasn't even close, with nearly 70% of voters backing the Republican Wichgers, who received 27,019 votes in total. DeYoung received 11,747.
In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Wichgers said "Thank you all for your generous support for the election to my third term as your state representative. I will continue to work for Wisconsin conservative ideals and principles. God bless our state and our country moving forward," followed by three emojis, one of hands clasped in prayer, one of the U.S. flag, and one of a heart.
McGuire comes from behind
Incumbent Tip McGuire won re-election for the 64th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Republican Ed Hibsch, 62, of Somers led McGuire, D-Kenosha, in the early vote count, as voters who cast their ballots on Election Day skewed conservative. But McGuire surged ahead early Wednesday as absentee ballots were counted.
In the final count, McGuire had 56% of the vote with 16,364 votes. Hibsch received 12,813 votes.
District 64 encompasses the City of Kenosha’s north side, eastern Somers and extends into the southeastern portion of Racine County, including all of the Village of Elmwood Park, a portion of Mount Pleasant and a small portion of the City of Racine.
Pro Tempore August wins big
State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, the Assembly’s speaker pro tempore, easily defeated Democratic opponent Katherine Gaulke at the polls Tuesday in his bid for re-election to the 32nd Assembly District.
August pulled in 20,158 votes, 62% of the total. Gaulke received 12,455 votes.
In Kenosha County, the 32nd District includes the Town of Wheatland; in Racine County it includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington; and in Walworth County it includes Lake Geneva, Lyons and Spring Prairie.
August, who has represented the district since 2010, said late Tuesday he was confident he would maintain the lead in what is a rematch of a campaign two years ago.
“I feel great about my race,” August said. “I think the voters have sent me a clear message to continue doing what I’ve been doing for them and I plan on doing exactly that. The voters I work for have rejected the extreme liberal views of my opponent for the second time in a row and I thank them for their trust in me. I am excited to get back to work for them.”
August has long emphasized lowering the state’s tax burden and balancing budgets.
Gaulke, a financial analyst/accountant and a supervisor on the Delavan Town Board, received 40% of the vote in 2018. She said she challenged August for a second time because he is entrenched in partisan politics. Her platform rested strongly on health care issues as she is the founder of the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.
“We need a leader who will work to improve public health and safety,” Gaulke said in a statement. “We don’t need expensive lawsuits on the taxpayers’ dime. We need action and plans. I have a proven track record of proposing and achieving change.”
Wirch unopposed
Another Kenosha County-based candidate, Democratic state Sen. Bob Wirch of Somers, won his uncontested race to continue representing Wisconsin Senate District 22. He has been a state senator since 1997. His district includes a large portion of the City of Racine and southern Mount Pleasant.
Terry Flores and Jill Tatge-Rozell of Lee Newspapers contributed reporting to this article.
