Racine County's state representatives all keep seats

August, who has represented the district since 2010, said late Tuesday he was confident he would maintain the lead in what is a rematch of a campaign two years ago.

“I feel great about my race,” August said. “I think the voters have sent me a clear message to continue doing what I’ve been doing for them and I plan on doing exactly that. The voters I work for have rejected the extreme liberal views of my opponent for the second time in a row and I thank them for their trust in me. I am excited to get back to work for them.”

August has long emphasized lowering the state’s tax burden and balancing budgets.

Gaulke, a financial analyst/accountant and a supervisor on the Delavan Town Board, received 40% of the vote in 2018. She said she challenged August for a second time because he is entrenched in partisan politics. Her platform rested strongly on health care issues as she is the founder of the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

“We need a leader who will work to improve public health and safety,” Gaulke said in a statement. “We don’t need expensive lawsuits on the taxpayers’ dime. We need action and plans. I have a proven track record of proposing and achieving change.”

Wirch unopposed

Another Kenosha County-based candidate, Democratic state Sen. Bob Wirch of Somers, won his uncontested race to continue representing Wisconsin Senate District 22. He has been a state senator since 1997. His district includes a large portion of the City of Racine and southern Mount Pleasant.

Terry Flores and Jill Tatge-Rozell of Lee Newspapers contributed reporting to this article.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0