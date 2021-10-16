Racine County's proposed voting maps would split West Racine in two. The city doesn't want that

Kaprelian’s map

The discussion that followed represented the same discussion from Wednesday evening with many of the same disagreements.

Tate nominated his own map for consideration while Kaprelian argued that both maps should be considered side-by-side.

As they had the day before, some council members spoke in favor of considering both Tate and Kaprelian’s maps. Kaprelian herself added it was a disservice to the democratic process if they did not, though she did make a presentation of her map on Wednesday.

While the debate was lengthy, the bottom line was the map presented by Kaprelian kept the county’s supervisory lines in place, which would essentially eliminate the need for a reconciliation process.

In her role as a county supervisor, and because she also serves on the county’s reapportionment committee, she was in a position to see the direction the city was taking could lead to a lengthy reconciliation process.

But several in the council would not support that and another presentation on her map was not going to change their minds.

Meekma said more than once during the process that the county’s map did not take into consideration what the city might want.