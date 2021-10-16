Racine County's proposed voting maps would split West Racine in two. The city doesn't want that

RACINE — The City Council voted on Thursday to adopt a new ward map following weeks of planning and debate.
The council voted 9 to 5 to adopt the ward map created by Alderman John Tate II, president of the council.
Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian, Jeff Coe, Melissa Lemke, CJ Rouse and Henry Perez all voted against adopting Tate’s map. Alderman Terry McCarthy was absent.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
The map adopted by the council will now go back to the county for the reconciliation process.
There were dramatic changes and some city residents will find themselves in a new aldermanic districts, which will be drawn in on the map after the reconciliation process with the county.
Ward maps
District maps at the local, county, state and federal level are updated every ten years following the U.S. Census.
Locally, the aldermanic ward maps are drawn so that each alderman represents roughly the same number of people, about 5,188 residents.
The population in Racine did not change much, so some might wonder why the districts had to be redrawn at all, but there were multiple reasons it was necessary.
As one example, there were some population shifts. The current boundaries of District 15, represented by Lemke, had grown in population to the point the district had to be made smaller to stay within the range of 5,188 people.
Although the alderman had the benefit of map-making software, creating the wards that comprise a district was complicated.
As part of the process, the county goes first, drawing in the supervisor district boundaries.
How close the city should conform to those boundaries was a matter of dispute throughout.
Ad-hoc committee
Members of the ad-hoc committee formed to consider how the ward maps would be redrawn have been meeting for weeks.
Aldermen Tate, Melissa Kaprelian, Jason Meekma, Mollie Jones, and Sam Peete served on the committee. All of the Common Council was invited to attend and comment.
The members of the committee did not necessarily agree on how the ward maps should be draw in.
Because they failed to resolve the differences in committee, the issues rolled over into City Council on Thursday and the debate became contentious.
The council was supposed to vote on the map submitted by Meekma, but he decided his map was not the best option, and the council voted to reject it.
Kaprelian’s map
The discussion that followed represented the same discussion from Wednesday evening with many of the same disagreements.
Tate nominated his own map for consideration while Kaprelian argued that both maps should be considered side-by-side.
As they had the day before, some council members spoke in favor of considering both Tate and Kaprelian’s maps. Kaprelian herself added it was a disservice to the democratic process if they did not, though she did make a presentation of her map on Wednesday.
While the debate was lengthy, the bottom line was the map presented by Kaprelian kept the county’s supervisory lines in place, which would essentially eliminate the need for a reconciliation process.
In her role as a county supervisor, and because she also serves on the county’s reapportionment committee, she was in a position to see the direction the city was taking could lead to a lengthy reconciliation process.
But several in the council would not support that and another presentation on her map was not going to change their minds.
Meekma said more than once during the process that the county’s map did not take into consideration what the city might want.
For example, the committee thought it was important that a single alderman represent each of the city’s business districts. The committee did not want one alderman representing one side of Uptown and another alderman representing the other side of the street.
And that is what the county map did to the West Racine business district — divided it.
During committee discussion, Kaprelian said she did not see an issue with having a business district represented by more than one alderman; she saw it as a benefit.
However, Alderman Natalia Taft, who currently represents the West Racine business district, did not agree.
She said during Wednesday’s committee meeting that multiple aldermen have collaborated on issues before the West Racine business district, but if a business owner has to pick up the phone and call their alderman, there should be no confusion about who that is.
Tate, too, said multiple times throughout the process that the county map would not serve the city well.
At Wednesday’s committee meeting he said, “There are problems with the county map as presented and I do not think we should put ourselves in a position where we might be stuck with those problems for the next ten years.”
Ultimately, the council voted to adopt Tate’s map, which met state and federal laws as well as the needs of the city.