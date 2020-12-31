 Skip to main content
Racine County's No. 1 story of 2020 — A unique and challenging year in education
STORY OF THE YEAR

RACINE — 2020 was a tumultuous year in K-12 education.

Some local students who began what they thought would be a two-week to maybe a monthlong break from in-person learning in mid-March due to COVID-19 have still not returned to their school buildings.

The disruption to K-12 education caused by the COVID-19 was selected as the No. 1 story of the year by The Journal Times’ newsroom staff.

In mid-March, a silent halt

The sudden changes in the delivery of K-12 education began around March 16, when Gov. Tony Evers ordered all school buildings to close. The last day for in-person learning at Racine Unified School District schools was March 13, the Friday before the closure order went into effect.

While many of the private schools in Racine, and school districts across the county, worked to quickly transition to virtual learning for all or some of their students, Racine Unified did not, to the chagrin of many parents.

RUSD did hand out grade-level packets to students at its many free meals sites throughout the district, but it did not provide live online instruction, require attendance to be taken or work to be graded. Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca said this decision was due to equity issues; some students did not have access to internet or electronic devices to complete their school work.

Unified has been providing free drive-through meal pick-ups for area youths 18 and younger since the spring shutdown, to ensure that students who counted on free school lunches did not go hungry.

In late spring and early summer, school districts struggled to figure out how to host safe graduation ceremonies that would still acknowledge student accomplishments. Some districts, such as Racine Unified and Burlington Area, went with drive-up ceremonies, Union Grove High School graduates participated in a May motorcade and an outdoor ceremony in August. Waterford hosted an indoor in-person graduation ceremony with social distancing that did not have the blessing of the Central Racine County Health Department.

Summer

Over the summer, administrators in public and private schools across the county worked to determine the best way to go back to school in the fall. At the same time information regarding how COVID-19 spreads and which safety measures were most important continued to evolve as scientists learned more about the novel coronavirus.

School administrators across the county worked to determine best practices for students and staff returning to in-person learning in the fall, with mask and social distancing requirements, plexiglass dividers and student temperatures taken before entering school buildings.

Many schools whose students returned to buildings also offered a virtual learning option for families who were not comfortable with in-person learning.

Racine Unified opted for virtual learning for all of its students, except for a small group of special education students who faced significant challenges in learning from home. Unified teachers, however, were required to deliver virtual lessons from their classrooms. The district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United, advocated against this practice saying that it put teachers at risk of picking up the virus. Unified provided digital learning devices to all students, although those for grades K-2 were not delivered to students until October due to manufacturing delays.

New school year

Racine’s private schools began in-person learning in the fall, with many precautions in place, as did western Racine County districts. Districts such as Yorkville Elementary and Union Grove High School began the year with hybrid learning models, with set groups of students attending classes in person some days and learning virtually on other days. Throughout the fall, schools that offered in-person learning sent whole classes or individuals home for two weeks at a time after they tested positive or came into contact with someone who was infected.

Enrollment in public schools across the state fell in the fall, as parents opted to keep their kindergarten students home this year, homeschooled their children or sent them to private schools.

Racine Unified’s enrollment dropped by more than 1,100 students, more than double the decreased that the administration initially predicted. Because public school funding is determined by a 3-year rolling enrollment average, this will impact the district financially for years to come even if enrollment bounces back next year.

How schooling should be delivered amid the pandemic remained a contentious issue, with parents attending Racine Unified School Board meetings to demand in-person classes and others insisting that staying home was the safest way forward.

The small group of Unified special education students who returned to in-person classes at the start of the school year returned home in October due to increased cases of COVID in the schools. They went back to school buildings Nov. 9 after the Wisconsin Department of Public instruction advised that these students must be served according to their Individual Education Programs, per state law, regardless of the pandemic.

But those students, along with all students and teachers in the City of Racine were sent home from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15. That was in compliance to a public health order by Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox and a coinciding change to the city’s Safer Racine ordinance that called for school buildings to close during that period.

Both the health order and the ordinance were challenged in Wisconsin Supreme Court by a group of local private schools and parents. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the health order, but has not made any final decisions regarding the order or the ordinance.

Racine Unified administrators are considering bringing students in the early elementary grades back to the classroom, and are set to make a decision by the second week of January.

