Racine County's No. 1 story of 2020 — A unique and challenging year in education

Racine Unified opted for virtual learning for all of its students, except for a small group of special education students who faced significant challenges in learning from home. Unified teachers, however, were required to deliver virtual lessons from their classrooms. The district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United, advocated against this practice saying that it put teachers at risk of picking up the virus. Unified provided digital learning devices to all students, although those for grades K-2 were not delivered to students until October due to manufacturing delays.

New school year

Racine’s private schools began in-person learning in the fall, with many precautions in place, as did western Racine County districts. Districts such as Yorkville Elementary and Union Grove High School began the year with hybrid learning models, with set groups of students attending classes in person some days and learning virtually on other days. Throughout the fall, schools that offered in-person learning sent whole classes or individuals home for two weeks at a time after they tested positive or came into contact with someone who was infected.

Enrollment in public schools across the state fell in the fall, as parents opted to keep their kindergarten students home this year, homeschooled their children or sent them to private schools.