Racine County's new 'Fairest' living a childhood dream in fair's historic 100th year

YORKVILLE — As a small child, Kennedy Bosch insisted on wearing a gown and sash to the Racine County Fair, doing her best to impersonate the Fairest of the Fair.

This year, the Waterford Union High School graduate has achieved her dream of donning the crown for real as the 2022 Fairest of the Fair.

Not only that, she gets the honor of serving during the historic 100th Racine County Fair, which opens Wednesday and continues until Sunday on the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville, 19805 Durand Ave.

“This is one of the years that people are going to remember,” Bosch said. “It’s a huge deal for me.”

The Fairest of the Fair, an honorary title awarded each year, is a person selected in a competitive event to greet patrons at the county fair and to represent the fair at community events all year long.

Bosch, 18, was selected in early June and immediately began her run as ambassador during the year of the county fair centennial.

Kristi Lang, a fair board member who serves on the Fairest of the Fair Committee, said Bosch was a perfect choice because of her established roots as a county fair participant.

“She’s grown up around the fair, and she just really embodies that,” Lang said.

As part of the 100th annual event, county fair organizers are planning many additions this year, including fireworks, historic exhibitions and other special tributes during the five-day exhibition.

Bosch plans to be on the fairgrounds each day, enjoying every moment of the fair she has been waiting for her entire life.

Accompanied by her parents, Kyle and Theresa Bosch, and her younger brother, Keegan, Kennedy has been a county fair competitor since she was a small child. She has shown pigs and competed in cake baking, photography and crafts.

Her father, Kyle Bosch, said Kennedy was obsessed with the Fairest of the Fair starting very young. As a 4- and 5-year-old girl, she dressed the part and walked around the fairgrounds looking like royalty.

Kyle said he is thrilled to see his daughter now living her childhood dream.

“She’s always been determined that way,” he said. “I’m very happy for her.”

The family lives in the Raymond area, so Kennedy has been a member of the Raymond 4-H Club in addition to the Waterford high school chapter of FFA. She graduated from high school this spring, and she plans to enroll this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she hopes to study animal science.

Bosch remembers growing up with the dream of winning the Fairest of the Fair title. Year after year, she watched past winners riding in cars and waving to crowds of spectators during parades.

“I always said, ‘I’m going to be her someday,’” she said.

After she turned 18 last October, Bosch entered the contest during her first year of eligibility. And on June 3, her name was called, and she finally got her crown.

“It was a whirlwind of emotion,” she said.

Although she is only the 42nd Fairest of the Fair — the honorary position was not part of the fair originally — she will be remembered as the Fairest of the historic 100th fair.

Bosch will be in attendance during opening ceremonies scheduled for noon Wednesday at the restored Mercantile Hall on the fairgrounds. And she plans to keep a high profile throughout the fair.

Lang said Bosch has demonstrated the commitment and energy needed to match the elevated level of excitement for the centennial.

“It’s been extra special,” Lang said. “And I think she feels that, too.”