Racine County's new 'Fairest' living a childhood dream in fair's historic 100th year

“This is one of the years that people are going to remember,” Bosch said. “It’s a huge deal for me.”
The Fairest of the Fair, an honorary title awarded each year, is a person selected in a competitive event to greet patrons at the county fair and to represent the fair at community events all year long.
Bosch, 18, was selected in early June and immediately began her run as ambassador during the year of the county fair centennial.
Kristi Lang, a fair board member who serves on the Fairest of the Fair Committee, said Bosch was a perfect choice because of her established roots as a county fair participant.
“She’s grown up around the fair, and she just really embodies that,” Lang said.
As part of the 100th annual event, county fair organizers are planning many additions this year, including fireworks, historic exhibitions and other special tributes during the five-day exhibition.
Bosch plans to be on the fairgrounds each day, enjoying every moment of the fair she has been waiting for her entire life.
Accompanied by her parents, Kyle and Theresa Bosch, and her younger brother, Keegan, Kennedy has been a county fair competitor since she was a small child. She has shown pigs and competed in cake baking, photography and crafts.
Her father, Kyle Bosch, said Kennedy was obsessed with the Fairest of the Fair starting very young. As a 4- and 5-year-old girl, she dressed the part and walked around the fairgrounds looking like royalty.
Kyle said he is thrilled to see his daughter now living her childhood dream.
“She’s always been determined that way,” he said. “I’m very happy for her.”
The family lives in the Raymond area, so Kennedy has been a member of the Raymond 4-H Club in addition to the Waterford high school chapter of FFA. She graduated from high school this spring, and she plans to enroll this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she hopes to study animal science.
Bosch remembers growing up with the dream of winning the Fairest of the Fair title. Year after year, she watched past winners riding in cars and waving to crowds of spectators during parades.
“I always said, ‘I’m going to be her someday,’” she said.
After she turned 18 last October, Bosch entered the contest during her first year of eligibility. And on June 3, her name was called, and she finally got her crown.
“It was a whirlwind of emotion,” she said.
Although she is only the 42nd Fairest of the Fair — the honorary position was not part of the fair originally — she will be remembered as the Fairest of the historic 100th fair.
Bosch will be in attendance during opening ceremonies scheduled for noon Wednesday at the restored Mercantile Hall on the fairgrounds. And she plans to keep a high profile throughout the fair.
Lang said Bosch has demonstrated the commitment and energy needed to match the elevated level of excitement for the centennial.
“It’s been extra special,” Lang said. “And I think she feels that, too.”
In photos: Racine County Fair history, in pictures and collectibles
4H and FFA promote livestock auction during the 1991 Racine County Fair
Admission ticket costs $2 for the 1948 Racine County Fair
Auctioneer leads the action during a livestock auction at the 2003 Racine County Fair
Badge worn by Old Settlers Society in Racine County, owned by historian Marge Martin
Bill Thompson judges green cherry tomatoes at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Calf roper Tom Wojciechowski lassos a calf in 1997 county fair
Carnival ride for two 4-year-old girls at the 2008 Racine County Fair
Champion goose sounds off at auction during the 1997 Racine County Fair
Christy Gehrand is crowned the Fairest of the Fair for the 2002 Racine County Fair
Clown performer Tiffany Pugh in costume at the 2001 Racine County Fair
Country performer Pam Tillis entertains at the 1998 Racine County Fair
Dexter Meise prepares entries in craft competitions at the 2000 Racine County Fair
Early programs for stock shows and fairs in Racine County during the 1800s
Elsie Kmecak, 7, gives her goat a hug at the 2012 Racine County Fair
Eugene Nelson shows cow at the Racine County Fair in the 1930s
Everett Colson tries his hand at the tractor pull contest at the 2009 Racine County Fair
Floral display at the Racine County Fair headquarters honors the fair's 1922 beginning
Harvey Nelson first county fair president at early Racine County Fair
Horses working hard in pulling contest at the 1998 Racine County Fair
Image of 4H Club activity at the 1931 Racine County Fair
Jenna Crayton cracks a funny face while being crowned at the 2013 Racine County Fair
Jenna Whitley, 11, shows her steer in competition at the 1997 Racine County Fair
Joey Kmecak, 7, walks with his goat during a goat parade at the 2016 Racine County Fair
Judge Barb Carroll scrutinizes flowers in competition at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Katie Rice crowned Fairest of the Fair at the 2006 Racine County Fair
Racine County Fair bumper stickers from the 1970s
Knitted and crocheted entries await the judges at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Laura Schulz is crowned Fairest of the Fair for the 2009 Racine County Fair
Lindsee Hupp shows a horse at the 2014 Racine County Fair
Little king and queen Colton Klingenmeyer and Cindy Rain Holler at the 2018 Racine County Fair
Original leaders of the Racine County Agricultural Society in 1922
Rachel Schimek, 15, shows her woodworking project at the 1995 Racine County Fair
Racine County Agricultural Society early undated photo from history of the Racine County Fair
Racine County Agricultural Society members shown in recent photo
Racine County Fair 'Visit Our Booth' decal from 1975 county fair
Racine County Fair 100th anniversary official logo 2022
Racine County Fair founder Harvey Nelson with sons and grandsons
Racine County Fair livestock buyer marker with blue fringe
Racine County Fair program from 1966
Racine Journal Times front page after bleachers collapse at the 1969 Racine County Fair
Ralph Rice calls out bids during livestock auction at the 2001 Racine County Fair
Ribbon from old Racine County Fair shows what fair-going kids dream of
Roland Tischendorf drives antique tractor at 1995 Racine County Fair
Sharon Grey and her daughter examine sheep at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Spectators enjoy livestock competition at the 2014 Racine County Fair
Taylor Himebauch, 11, practices showmanship with cows at the 2015 Racine County Fair
Through the years, bumper stickers promote the Racine County Fair 1977 1980 1990
Ticket to 1884 event of the Racine County Agricultural Society
Tonia Johnson and her son Josiah get up close with a rooster at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Undated image of Fairest of the Fair contest at the Racine County Fair
Kennedy Bosch, second from left, the 2022 Fairest of the Fair for the Racine County Fair, is joined by fellow competitor Alyson Buchholz, from left, Kynzi Cole, the 2021 Fairest of the Fair, and Chase Pirocana, another competitor from 2022.