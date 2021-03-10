Racine County's Italian Fest is set to return this summer, committee keeping an eye on COVID

However, the planning committee isn’t turning a blind eye to the COVID-19 pandemic. Diem and the committee haven’t heard anything to point them in the direction to cancel the fest again, and members hope it stays that way. In the meantime, they’re making adjustments to keep the festival safe for everyone who wishes to attend.

“The pandemic is a moving target. We decided to start planning the fest, and as knowledge comes in, let’s adapt to it,” Diem said.

Differences this year

This year, Italian Fest will be located on the lodge’s grounds at 7130 Spring St., rather than at the lakefront as in years past. This change was because construction may still be going on at the lakefront, Diem said, and the move will garner less rental costs and more flexibility.

Diem is hoping for a good turnout. Based on the COVID-19 conditions in July, the committee will decide how much pick-up or on-site food vending the festival will offer. Either way, the facility will accommodate that, Diem said.

“Every week, everyone reassess what they are willing to do and not willing to do,” Diem said. “We recognize the fact that there’s still some people who may not feel safe going out. They may feel better picking up food to go.”