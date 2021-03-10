Racine County's Italian Fest is set to return this summer, committee keeping an eye on COVID

MOUNT PLEASANT — Amidst recent ethnic festival cancellations in Milwaukee, such as Festa Italiana and German Fest, one local ethnic festival is still slated to go on.
Italian Fest’s 42nd annual event — the festival was canceled last year — is scheduled for July 23-25. New this year, it’s to be hosted at the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. The festival’s planning committee is still in the early stages for the details, but it had decided in December that the show will go on this summer.
The dates and tentative times are Friday, July 23, from 4-11 p.m., Saturday, July 24 from 2-11 p.m. and the Sunday, July 25 Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. with the raffle following at noon. Dates are set, but the times may change, said Patrick Diem, a member of Roma Lodge and chair of the festival committee.
Diem said the 12-member committee meets every two weeks. Members are looking to get the final touches of Italian Fest solidified by the end of April.
Diem said one reason the committee decided to let the festivities commence was that part of the lodge’s mission is to interact with the community in charitable ways and the group wanted to fulfill that mission.
“Our festival has always been centered around family, friends and festivities,” Diem said. “It’s a place you can go and see people you may not have seen for a year.”
However, the planning committee isn’t turning a blind eye to the COVID-19 pandemic. Diem and the committee haven’t heard anything to point them in the direction to cancel the fest again, and members hope it stays that way. In the meantime, they’re making adjustments to keep the festival safe for everyone who wishes to attend.
“The pandemic is a moving target. We decided to start planning the fest, and as knowledge comes in, let’s adapt to it,” Diem said.
Differences this year
This year, Italian Fest will be located on the lodge’s grounds at 7130 Spring St., rather than at the lakefront as in years past. This change was because construction may still be going on at the lakefront, Diem said, and the move will garner less rental costs and more flexibility.
Diem is hoping for a good turnout. Based on the COVID-19 conditions in July, the committee will decide how much pick-up or on-site food vending the festival will offer. Either way, the facility will accommodate that, Diem said.
“Every week, everyone reassess what they are willing to do and not willing to do,” Diem said. “We recognize the fact that there’s still some people who may not feel safe going out. They may feel better picking up food to go.”
The committee has additionally been working with Mount Pleasant to align with health guidelines.
“Hopefully this year, we’re planning on getting people back together as best we can, like any responsible organization,” Diem said. “We’ll keep in tune to what the guidelines are and how to be safe like we always have.”
Usually, Italian Fest has a Mass on Sunday and the festival afterward, including entertainment, a raffle, traditional Italian food and more. This year, the committee is planning on having Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and having attendees participate in the raffle. No entertainment is planned at this time.
Nothing is final, but Diem said there may be some sort of light lunch after the Mass.
The committee is also still planning on donating to local health care. In total, the fest has donated $350,000 throughout the years. Last year, which would’ve been the 42nd Italian Fest had it not been canceled, just the raffle resulted in a $3,000 donation to Ascension All Saints.
Diem said he’s hoping for good weather and great community support from residents around the county: “We keep working our way out of the pandemic.”