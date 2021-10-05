Racine County's health departments to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses this week

RACINE — Racine County's two health departments, following federal and state advice, will begin providing booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Those booster doses can be received:
- At the state-affiliated clinic at Regency Mall on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
- In Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursdays or by appointment at racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php
- By appointment at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine
- At other locations can be found at vaccines.gov or by calling 800-232-0233
Who can, and should, get boosters?
Booster doses have only been approved for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and only for certain groups of people.
According to a joint release Tuesday from CRCHD and the City of Racine Public Health Department, boosters are available locally per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is as follows:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting MAY receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
COVID situation
As of Monday, COVID-19 transmission rates remained high throughout Racine County. According to CRCHD data: there were 2.15 active cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 people in the City of Racine, and 2.86 active cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 people in the rest of the county.
The statewide and nationwide spikes in COVID-19 have not fallen off. In Wisconsin in late June and early July, fewer than 100 new cases were being identified per day, according to the Department of Health Services. Since the beginning of September, more than 2,700 cases were identified in a single day in Wisconsin 14 times, including six days where more than 3,400 new cases identified.
Deaths related to COVID-19 likewise have risen to 15 per day in the state, a rate not seen since February, including a seven-month high of 33 being reported on Sept. 27.