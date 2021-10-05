Racine County's health departments to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses this week

COVID situation

As of Monday, COVID-19 transmission rates remained high throughout Racine County. According to CRCHD data: there were 2.15 active cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 people in the City of Racine, and 2.86 active cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 people in the rest of the county.

The statewide and nationwide spikes in COVID-19 have not fallen off. In Wisconsin in late June and early July, fewer than 100 new cases were being identified per day, according to the Department of Health Services. Since the beginning of September, more than 2,700 cases were identified in a single day in Wisconsin 14 times, including six days where more than 3,400 new cases identified.

Deaths related to COVID-19 likewise have risen to 15 per day in the state, a rate not seen since February, including a seven-month high of 33 being reported on Sept. 27.