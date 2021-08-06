Racine County's health departments recommend universal masking in schools to start year

Throughout June and early July, Racine County was averaging only around 2 new COVID-19 cases per day. That rate has ballooned now to more than 30 new cases per day, a level the county hasn't seen since April.

Citing that level of increase and fears of those rates climbing, Racine County's health departments are recommending universal masking in schools for the approaching 2021-22 school year.

That puts school districts in a tight spot with students expected to return to classrooms in a matter of weeks.

The health departments' co-recommendation follows similar announcements by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Currently, the CDC classifies Racine County as having a high level of community transmission.

“We hope that this current surge in cases will not last long but, until the surge abates, simple but effective prevention measures must be taken for the well-being of all in our communities, especially to protect those too young to be vaccinated and the highly vulnerable,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox and Margaret Gesner, the respective leaders of the City of Racine and Central Racine County Health Departments, said in a press release.