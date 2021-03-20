Racine County's Emergency Operations Center has been active for an 'unprecedented' full year and counting

Then in March, Maack said the EOC was “surprised by how quickly it moved.”

“I don’t think any of us saw the magnitude of what it has become,” Maack said. “It was prudent then to think about, ‘What if this does become bigger? What’s our role?’”

One year later

The EOC halted in-person daily operations in June 2020 and has been working virtually since then. The EOC still has a Joint Information Center, which Maack said works to handle media inquiries, disseminate new information, provide weekly updates and reports on new information and promote COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Allocating PPE also remains on the EOC’s list, as Maack said it continuously looks to see who still needs what.

“We’re also working on coordinating testing clinics,” Maack said, adding the EOC is involved in getting the vaccination clinic in Regency Mall set up. It is due to open Tuesday.

Working together

In order to work efficiently, EOCs are made up of staff members of different agencies.