Racine County's Emergency Operations Center has been active for an 'unprecedented' full year and counting

RACINE — The Racine County Emergency Operations Center, tucked in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., has been open for 20 years.
During that time, it has seen upgrades, and performed disaster drills and exercises, aimed to keep local leaders ready for any emergency scenario.
In the past, activations of the center rarely lasted more than a few hours. The EOC had never been tested under real-life circumstances in the long-term.
But on March 19, 2020, one year ago Friday, staff began working out of the EOC on a daily basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has not shut down since.
“With some disaster situations, the EOC will open up for a few days, maybe several weeks, with a clear start and a visible end date,” David Maack, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said. “This pandemic had no visible end date.”
As such, being open for an entire year has been “unprecedented,” Maack said.
At the beginning
EOCs are central command and control facilities that aid communities in emergency management and ensuring operations continue.
At the onset of the pandemic, personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns were in short supply.
According to a press release from the county, the EOC developed a system where they procured PPE, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies that could be distributed to businesses and agencies.
The EOC worked with jail staff to make masks available for both inmates and staff when the mask mandate was instated. It also worked with local seamstresses to make masks for frontline staff.
It also developed plans for isolation/self-quarantine, plans for alternate care facilities to address potential hospital overflow and other plans to help facilities cover from outbreaks into normal operations.
The EOC had already been anticipating the potential outcomes of COVID-19 back in February 2020, Maack said.
He added the pandemic seemed to be moving into the country slowly at first, “giving us time to step back and develop procedures.”
“This gave EOC staff the opportunity to be thorough, as well as test the EOC under real-life situations and identify additional upgrades and equipment repairs that were needed,” Jay Kerner, chief deputy emergency management coordinator, said in a statement.
Then in March, Maack said the EOC was “surprised by how quickly it moved.”
“I don’t think any of us saw the magnitude of what it has become,” Maack said. “It was prudent then to think about, ‘What if this does become bigger? What’s our role?’”
One year later
The EOC halted in-person daily operations in June 2020 and has been working virtually since then. The EOC still has a Joint Information Center, which Maack said works to handle media inquiries, disseminate new information, provide weekly updates and reports on new information and promote COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Allocating PPE also remains on the EOC’s list, as Maack said it continuously looks to see who still needs what.
“We’re also working on coordinating testing clinics,” Maack said, adding the EOC is involved in getting the vaccination clinic in Regency Mall set up. It is due to open Tuesday.
Working together
In order to work efficiently, EOCs are made up of staff members of different agencies.
The Racine County EOC, for example, included members of public health departments, law enforcement agencies, Racine County Office of Emergency Management, County Executive’s Office, and other first responders and key personnel.
“We see the EOC as a critical hub for bringing people together, addressing policy concerns and acquiring resources,” Capt. Jim Weidner of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We have since used the EOC as a command center for multiple events that have impacted the community.”
Maack said it is vital for agencies to work together in times of disaster: “Different agencies bring different things to the table.”