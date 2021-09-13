Racine County's defense attorney shortage set back even further after death of lawyer last month

In 2018, the Wisconsin Supreme Court bumped the hourly rate for court-appointed attorneys from $70 and hour to $100 an hour.

“I do not know that I have much more to say about the attorney shortage. Certainly, lack of defense attorneys remains an issue for us,” Adrienne Moore, regional attorney manager for the Racine Region of the Wisconsin Office of the State Public Defender, said in an email.

A native of El Paso, Texas, born in 1958, Gamez became an attorney after a career as a car salesman. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in 2008. He spent the next 13 years defending locals accused of crimes, specializing in Spanish-speaking clients that were to be defended by the Public Defender’s Office. He spent five years as a public defender, then eight years in private practice.

Moore quipped that Gamez “was very much a charmer and I could see why he would have been a very good car salesman,” while also being “a very kind and fun-loving person.”