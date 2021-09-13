 Skip to main content
Racine County's defense attorney shortage set back even further after death of lawyer last month
RACINE — On Aug. 12, Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, a 27-year-old accused of sex crimes against children, appeared in Racine County Circuit Court for a status conference without an attorney. No one had made a mistake. His attorney, Ray Gamez, had died suddenly three days prior.

As if there wasn’t already a shortage of defense attorneys locally, as many as 10 cases with six separate defendants were set back due to Gamez’s death. By Aug. 31, half of those clients were still waiting for new attorneys; Vazquez is now represented by a public defender.

The shortage of defense attorneys is felt around the state, especially in urban areas with higher crime rates like Racine and Brown counties. Wisconsin still pays public defenders a base rate of $40, the lowest rate of any state in the nation; it hasn’t been raised since 1995. Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill that increased merit-based pay raises, but Wisconsin’s public defenders are still underpaid compared to their peers.

In 2018, the Wisconsin Supreme Court bumped the hourly rate for court-appointed attorneys from $70 and hour to $100 an hour.

“I do not know that I have much more to say about the attorney shortage. Certainly, lack of defense attorneys remains an issue for us,” Adrienne Moore, regional attorney manager for the Racine Region of the Wisconsin Office of the State Public Defender, said in an email.

A native of El Paso, Texas, born in 1958, Gamez became an attorney after a career as a car salesman. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in 2008. He spent the next 13 years defending locals accused of crimes, specializing in Spanish-speaking clients that were to be defended by the Public Defender’s Office. He spent five years as a public defender, then eight years in private practice.

Moore quipped that Gamez “was very much a charmer and I could see why he would have been a very good car salesman,” while also being “a very kind and fun-loving person.”

According to Gamez’s obituary, “he was particularly passionate about helping fellow Latinos in the community. Even after spending 16 years in Wisconsin, he was most at home in his cowboy boots. He enjoyed hunting, golf, and supporting civic organizations such as Future Farmers of America, the Racine Literacy Council and Jail Chaplaincy of Racine County.”

