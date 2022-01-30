Racine County's death rate since 2020: The pandemic's human cost, and its economic cost

On average in Racine County, nearly 28 more people died per month in the years 2020 and 2021 than died per month in the five years prior. That’s nearly one person per day more than the norm.

Twenty-eight more mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandparents, grandchildren, co-workers, friends and strangers died per month in the county while the COVID-19 pandemic raged.

The numbers, and the pandemic

184.21 people died per month in the county in 2020 and 2021, compared to 156.53 average deaths per month in 2015-19.

Deaths were on the rise from 2015 to 2019, from 1,795 in 2015 up to 1,984 in 2019. But not nearly at the rates of deaths in 2020 and 2021, which saw 2,195 and 2,226 deaths in total, respectively.

Free, universally available vaccines were hoped, if not expected, to put an end to the pandemic. For most of 2021, vaccines were available to all for free. Little more than half the population has decided to get them to date — 59.2% of all Wisconsinites and 56.5% of Racine County residents — and some have paid the price of that decision.

The unvaccinated are about 19 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and nine times more likely to be hospitalized with it compared to those who were willing to get the shot, according to October data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Comparing the unvaccinated to those who have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot, those ages 50-64 who got the booster were 44 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who were fully unvaccinated, according to federal data published this month.

Wisconsin is one of only four states where more than half of its population (51.5%) who has already received a full initial vaccination have also received a booster, according to a Jan. 26 report from Becker’s Hospital Review. The other three leaders are Vermont (56.3%), Minnesota (52.9%) and Maine (51.4%).

Racine County deaths per month YEAR 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 January 181 174 169 178 185 184 250 February 150 161 158 168 153 180 153 March 176 172 181 164 165 175 160 April 157 155 142 156 174 189 169 May 119 141 173 166 171 192 161 June 145 159 134 175 129 170 172 July 136 144 145 151 176 167 166 August 125 170 134 133 167 177 181 September 130 140 162 134 143 171 185 October 178 140 148 156 157 188 200 November 140 154 152 138 179 154 186 December 158 160 180 146 185 248 243

The side effects of COVID-19 have been repeatedly shown to be much more likely to occur, and to be more severe, than any of the side effects from receiving the vaccines.

For example: Myocarditis, a heart condition that arises in approximately 0.00048% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients, appears in approximately 0.0012% of those who get COVID; so for every two people who suffers myocarditis from a vaccine, five suffer it from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite this data, fear of myocarditis has been cited as an excuse to not get vaccinated.

Economic cost

Beyond the human cost of the pandemic, calculations have been made, and continue to be made, regarding the economic cost of various approaches to the pandemic. Such cost-benefit analysis includes estimates of the dollar value of a human life.

In 2019, the last full year before COVID-19 reached American shores, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that there were 246,041 “injury deaths” in the U.S. The total economic cost of those deaths was $2.2 trillion, with the cost of younger people dying ($10.7 million per death of those ages 18-65) being higher than the cost of the elderly ($410,000 for those 100 years old and older).

In April 2020, after COVID-19 had arrived here but months before any coronavirus-fighting vaccines had reached the public, Wired magazine posed a question in an article titled “How Much Is a Human Life Actually Worth?”

The report examined whether saving lives through social distancing would actually increase the gross domestic product, compared to not addressing COVID-19 at all, allowing work to continue but also allowing the coronavirus to spread further and kill more people. The article, citing multiple pieces of research, concluded that “Social distancing to fight the spread of Covid-19 saves $5.2 trillion,” with the GDP shrinking by $6.5 trillion with social distancing vs. $13.7 trillion without social distancing — a difference of $5.2 trillion.

Those calculations are based on the federal government’s assessment that each human is worth between $8.5 and $10 million. That sum is based on the following calculation:

There is about a 1 in 10,000 chance of Americans in blue-collar jobs dying at work annually.

Since every American takes the risk of dying on the job by showing up every day, they need to be compensated for it — i.e., workers must be paid not only for the work they do and be paid enough to allow them to live comfortably, but their pay must also include a typically unconsidered premium, which is that they must be paid enough to offset the risk by risking their lives, in an even minor way, by choosing to go work rather than stay home in relative safety. In 1982, when this calculation was first made by Kip Viscusi of Vanderbilt University, that compensation was estimated to be about

— or $887 a year adjusting for inflation as of 2020.

Multiple 10,000 people by $300, and that equals $3 million. Adjusted for inflation, that equation now equals $8.87 million, although some government agencies put the value closer to $10 million.

In 2017, Bloomberg put this more simply: In any given year, 1 in 5,000 miners will die. As such, their wages were raised an estimated $2,000. The product, then, of $2,000 multiplied by 5,000 miners is $10 million.

Safety vs. profits

Over time, federal government studies established connection between increased safety measures and increased profits.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency was assessing each life to be worth $7.4 million as of 2006, $7.8 million as of 2008 and $10 million today.

The EPA maintains that it “does not place a dollar value on individual lives.” But these numbers are still used in policymaking. According to its website, “when conducting a benefit-cost analysis of new environmental policies, the Agency uses estimates of how much people are willing to pay for small reductions in their risks of dying from adverse health conditions that may be caused by environmental pollution.”

Such estimates also are used by businesses and courts, such as when Toyota paid $1.2 billion in fines after the company was found to have covered up a deadly problem: Some of its vehicles on occasion accelerated out of control and seemingly without cause.

Such penalties, argues Columbia University health economist Howard Steven Friedman in his book “Ultimate Price: The Value We Place on Life,” can push corporations to emphasize safety and human beings over profits. Simultaneously, however, calculations are made on how safety can maximize profits in the long run.

This statistical value of life was used by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to convince the federal government in the 1980s that it should require labels to be put on hazardous materials.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration had estimated that having labels required on dangerous materials would save 4,750 lives a year. OSHA and President Ronald Reagan’s administration engaged in dialogue regarding whether the approximate cost of $2.6 billion to enforce the labeling requirements would be justified by the lives saved.

After the $3 million per life value was determined, it was estimated that $14 billion would be saved by requiring hazardous-chemical labels, more than offsetting the cost of $2.6 billion.

Originally, OSHA’s safety suggestion was rejected because it did not pass a cost-benefit test — i.e., the calculation found that the cost of requiring the labels outweighed the originally expected value of the lives saved. Under rules put in place by Congress, new safety measures cannot be put in place if they don’t pass a cost-benefit test.

The reason OSHA’s safety suggestion originally failed the test is because the value of a life was originally set at $300,000, not $3 million. Rather than looking at the premiums on safety, the $300,000 mark — known as the “cost of death,” equal to just less than $900,000 in 2022 dollars — looked only at the medical costs associated with a death and any lost earnings. Essentially, the government was looking only at how employers viewed Americans’ lives, not at how Americans valued their own lives.

Protecting lives — whether through COVID-19 precautions or vaccine mandates, or safety measures such as labeling chemicals as hazardous — was found to increase productivity and profits.

When workers feel safe, their productivity increases by 17%, they are 9% less likely to quit, and also 9% more likely to consistently show up for work, according to a study from the Construction Industry Workforce Foundation.

When it comes to vaccines such as those for COVID-19, the Chicago Booth Review, a publication of the University of Chicago’s business school, asserted that the positivity of vaccine mandates outweighs the social costs.

In a 2015 report titled “Economists: Vaccine Mandate Is Worth the Social Cost,” the Booth Review asserted that “Declining to be vaccinated against contagious diseases such as measles imposes costs on other people, which is a negative externality … considering the costs of restricting free choice, and the share of people in the U.S. who choose not to vaccinate their children for measles, the social benefit of mandating measles vaccines for all Americans — except those with compelling medical reasons — would exceed the social cost.”

