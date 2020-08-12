Racine County's August primary turnout lower than 2016, with fewer competitive races

RACINE COUNTY — The primary election that ended Tuesday showed a slightly lower turnout in Racine County than the 2016 August election, the last time an August primary election was held during a presidential election year. However, Tuesday's election had fewer competitive races that its 2016 counterpart.
In total, 24,806 votes were cast through absentee voting and in-person day-of voting Tuesday, a turnout of 22.61% of all county voters. For the election on Aug. 9, 2016, 26,472 votes were cast in Racine County, a turnout of 23.3% of all county voters.
Four years ago, there were four significant competitive races that Racine County residents voted on:
- Tea Party-endorsed Paul Nehlen (who was later outed as a white supremacist and anti-Semite and denounced by former endorser Breitbart News) ran against then-Congressman Paul Ryan in the Republican primary; Nehlen got 2,666 votes in that primary, less than 15% of the vote.
- A four-way Republican primary for the District 83 Assembly seat saw 1,555 votes cast in Racine County, with Chuck Wichgers going on to win the seat.
- Russ Feingold beat Scott Harbach 6,945 votes to 482 in Racine County in a Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, even though Feingold would go on to lose to Ron Johnson in the final statewide election.
- A competitive race was also seen for the Democratic challenger to Paul Ryan, seeing 6,004 votes cast with Rebecca Solen (who ran under the name Ryan Solen, but later came out as transgender) beating out Tom Breu.
This year, the August election saw only two competitive races, with:
- Waterford Republican voters helping Julian Bradley win the Republican nomination to replace the retiring Dave Craig to represent state Senate District 28; and
- Racine-native Roger Polack defeating Kenosha-native Josh Pade in a Democratic primary to challenge incumbent Republican Bryan Steil to represent Wisconsin's first district in Congress.
A high turnout is expected in November.
Wisconsin is a critical swing state in the 2020 presidential election. Wisconsin helped Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016, although currently Democratic challenger Joe Biden (who on Tuesday announced his running mate will be former San Francisco Attorney General Kamala Harris) is polling slightly better than Trump in the Badger State.
There will also be a bevy of competitive local and state races on the Nov. 3 ballot, from Polack vs. Steil to former Burlington Alderman Joel Jacobsen vs. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to Bradley vs. Democratic business-owner Adam Murphy from Franklin.
A record number of absentee mail-in votes are expected this fall as coronavirus concerns keep voters away from polling places.
