You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine County's August primary turnout lower than 2016, with fewer competitive races
0 comments

Racine County's August primary turnout lower than 2016, with fewer competitive races

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The primary election that ended Tuesday showed a slightly lower turnout in Racine County than the 2016 August election, the last time an August primary election was held during a presidential election year. However, Tuesday's election had fewer competitive races that its 2016 counterpart.

In total, 24,806 votes were cast through absentee voting and in-person day-of voting Tuesday, a turnout of 22.61% of all county voters. For the election on Aug. 9, 2016, 26,472 votes were cast in Racine County, a turnout of 23.3% of all county voters.

Four years ago, there were four significant competitive races that Racine County residents voted on:

This year, the August election saw only two competitive races, with:

  • Waterford Republican voters helping Julian Bradley win the Republican nomination to replace the retiring Dave Craig to represent state Senate District 28; and
  • Racine-native Roger Polack defeating Kenosha-native Josh Pade in a Democratic primary to challenge incumbent Republican Bryan Steil to represent Wisconsin's first district in Congress.

A high turnout is expected in November.

Wisconsin is a critical swing state in the 2020 presidential election. Wisconsin helped Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016, although currently Democratic challenger Joe Biden (who on Tuesday announced his running mate will be former San Francisco Attorney General Kamala Harris) is polling slightly better than Trump in the Badger State.

There will also be a bevy of competitive local and state races on the Nov. 3 ballot, from Polack vs. Steil to former Burlington Alderman Joel Jacobsen vs. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to Bradley vs. Democratic business-owner Adam Murphy from Franklin. 

A record number of absentee mail-in votes are expected this fall as coronavirus concerns keep voters away from polling places.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board discusses, votes on body cam proposal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News