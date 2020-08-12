Racine County's August primary turnout lower than 2016, with fewer competitive races

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The primary election that ended Tuesday showed a slightly lower turnout in Racine County than the 2016 August election, the last time an August primary election was held during a presidential election year. However, Tuesday's election had fewer competitive races that its 2016 counterpart.

In total, 24,806 votes were cast through absentee voting and in-person day-of voting Tuesday, a turnout of 22.61% of all county voters. For the election on Aug. 9, 2016, 26,472 votes were cast in Racine County, a turnout of 23.3% of all county voters.

Four years ago, there were four significant competitive races that Racine County residents voted on: