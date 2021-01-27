Racine County's 2 health departments didn't receive their requested vaccine allotments this week

Racine County’s two health departments reported Wednesday that they did not receive their full allotments of requested vaccine this week, more hiccups in the troubled rollout of COVID-19 vaccines that have been reported statewide and nationwide.
The county reported Wednesday afternoon that “due to the limited supply,” health departments are not expecting to “have any open appointments as they continue to work through Phase 1A and begin vaccinating those ages 65 and older.”
The county did not disclose how many vaccine doses the City of Racine Public Health Department (which covers the City of Racine, and the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park) and the Central Racine County Health Department (which covers the rest of Racine County) were expecting this week, nor how many doses actually arrived.
Mark Schaaf, the county’s communications director, said that CRCHD received about three-fifths of its expected allotment this week. The city’s Public Health Department received about 73% of its requested vaccines.
“I would note too, as a reminder, that health departments serve to fill gaps in vaccine distribution — much of the local vaccine distribution is done through health-care providers and pharmacies,” Schaaf said in an email.
Similar hurdles have cropped up elsewhere in the state. On Jan. 19, a news outlet in Manitowoc reported a similar shortcoming, quoting Manitowoc Services Director Travis Waack as saying: “This week we learned that we will be getting another 200 vaccines, which is about half of what we actually asked for ... We have the capacity to give more vaccines, but unfortunately, the supply is just not there coming from the State.”
In mid-December, Gov. Tony Evers reported that Wisconsin received 14,625 fewer vaccine doses than it was expecting from the federal government that week.
Levels of rollout
Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and those living in nursing homes. The 65+ age group began getting access to the vaccine in Wisconsin Monday, although the lion’s share of vaccinations for those groups are being handled by health care providers like Ascension Health, Advocate Aurora health, Froedtert and ProHealth Care.
Local pharmacies are also reported to be ramping up for vaccinations or have already begun putting shots in arms. That includes:
- , which has three Kenosha County locations and one in Racine at 5220 Washington Ave., which reports that it is receiving “a weekly allocation of COVID vaccine for eligible patients,” according to its website.
- , 516 Monument Square, also has a COVID-19 Vaccination Consent Form available on its website, but as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday it was not accepting any more forms.
- Both
and
- report that they are taking part in the vaccination effort, but their abilities are limited due to the amount of vaccines available. The county reported that Pick ‘n Save is among the organizations involved in vaccinating first responders as well as health care workers.
“I think we’re doing the best we can,” Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday of the state's vaccination efforts, drawing criticism from the Wisconsin GOP. Wisconsin's vaccine rollout, although gaining speed, ranks among the slowest in the nation.
Wisconsin is receiving around 70,000 doses of vaccines per week from the federal government at the moment. And that number isn't expected to grow until mid-February, according to DHS. That means Wisconsin's vaccination rate, which is still speeding up, likely won't expand greatly for at least another month.
Where are the vaccines?
State health leaders have repeatedly pointed the finger at the federal government, basically pleading for more vaccines to come Wisconsin’s way.
“We’re going to keep getting shots in arms as quickly as possible and as soon we have vaccines available,” Evers said in a Tuesday statement, five days after the governor told reporters that the federal government had made an “overpromise” on its vaccine commitments and that “the rollout is still going to be bumpy.”
But supplies of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the only vaccines to date that are FDA-approved, remain scarce.
On Friday, President Joe Biden said “there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months” considering the prevalence of the coronavirus, and its various strains, in the U.S. right now.
However, Biden’s somber declaration was followed days later by the good news this week that Pfizer is expecting to have supplied the U.S. with 200 million total doses by May — two months earlier than planned.
According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, the U.S. had administered 25.6 million doses of the vaccine, just shy of a third of the worldwide total of 82.5 million shots given across 59 countries, as of 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.