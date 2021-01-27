Racine County's 2 health departments didn't receive their requested vaccine allotments this week

“I think we’re doing the best we can,” Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday of the state's vaccination efforts, drawing criticism from the Wisconsin GOP. Wisconsin's vaccine rollout, although gaining speed, ranks among the slowest in the nation.

Wisconsin is receiving around 70,000 doses of vaccines per week from the federal government at the moment. And that number isn't expected to grow until mid-February, according to DHS. That means Wisconsin's vaccination rate, which is still speeding up, likely won't expand greatly for at least another month.