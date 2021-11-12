Racine County Youth Sports Expo set for Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo is coming this weekend thanks to Racine County, in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA, Racine Unified School District, Village of Mount Pleasant, City of Racine, Village of Sturtevant and many others.

The event is scheduled for from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Racine Family YMCA- Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The Expo is free and open to the public. The first 500 attendees will receive a free drawstring bag and lanyard from Educators Credit Union.

Local organizations will be on site to give information about offerings to Racine County youth, representing youth sports leagues, camps and programs. Coaching and officiating training opportunities will be presented as well. There is a focus on sharing resources with underserved communities.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave called the Expo “so important” to the community.

“It’s not just about how you get your kids involved in youth sports, but it’s talking about how we can encourage youth sports in our community,” Delagrave said in a statement. “Youth sports are essential to the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our kids, and I believe an event like this one will help connect our residents to the many amazing sports opportunities available here in Racine County.”

Racine County has gathered nearly 20 area sports leagues and organizations for the event, including the Racine Raiders, USTA/Lifesport Tennis, Racine Baseball Cooperative, Racine Area Soccer Association, Elite Baseball and the Racine Curling Club. The National Association of Sports Officials and the local Racine Lakeshore Official Association will be giving presentations and handing out information regarding the need for sports officials and the opportunity for kids as young as high school to be trained for a part-time job as a ref.

Other activities include a bingo card full of onsite kids’ activities, concessions, raffle prizes and a lineup of speakers to talk about sportsmanship, kids’ health and other ways to get involved.

The Prairie School and Franksville Beer Garden also are sponsoring the event.

“We hope to see tons of our Racine County parents and kids come to the event and not only learn about youth sports, officiating and coaching opportunities, and ways to get involved, we want kids to have a great time and leave with some fun prizes,” Delagrave said in the statement.

For more information on opportunities for presentations, promotions, sponsorships or other questions, contact M.T. Boyle at mt.boyle@racinecounty.com or 262-977-1186.

Follow the Facebook page facebook.com/RacineCountyYouthSports for any updates.

