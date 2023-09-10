MOUNT PLEASANT — As the mother of two small children, Rebecca McGowan knows the struggle of keeping kids active in sports that they enjoy.

So, the Mount Pleasant mom took advantage Saturday of the Racine County Youth Sports Expo to give her son and daughter the chance to explore new possibilities.

McGowan found a number of options for her already-active son, Xander, 7, while also seeking places to get her daughter, Declyn, 1 1/2, started with swimming lessons.

“It’s hard to find things,” McGowan said. “It’s nice that they’re all in one spot here.”

The expo filled a gymnasium at the Mount Pleasant YMCA with representatives of youth sports leagues and organizations offering more than 20 options from baseball and hockey to martial arts and boating.

The four-hour exposition allowed kids and their parents to meet with organizers, ask questions and even try their hands at new sports.

It was the second Youth Sports Expo presented by Racine County officials to encourage healthy physical activities for children.

After the event was introduced in 2021, there was no expo in 2022 because of staff turnover among the county event planners.

Andrew Goetz, the county’s communications director, said the second expo featured new vendors, including some promoting electronic sports, as well as visiting mascots and a DJ playing music.

Goetz said parents and their children were introduced to an even wider range of opportunities to pick up a new sport and stay active.

Other participants included Sturtevant Youth Baseball, Racine Gymnastics Center, Milwaukee Pro Soccer, Racine Yacht Club, Blue River Crossfit, Championship Martial Arts and Disc Golf Experience.

“There’s just so much to offer,” Goetz said. “We’re just looking to continue to show the full variety.”

County officials plan to continue the expo annually.

Edwin Monfero of Racine brought his two sons to try out martial arts and other new activities, even though both boys already are involved in soccer and basketball.

When it comes to keeping kids active, Monfero said, there can never be too many opportunities.

“It’s good encouragement for them to venture into more sports,” he said.

In photos: Curling and more on display at first-ever Racine County Youth Sports Expo Alyson Wiedenbeck and Carter Kurdas on the curling court at youth sports expo Horlick athletic director Joe Wendt at youth sports expo in Mt. Pleasant Tyler Neuhaus of Racine Youth Sports hands baseball to Bryan Correa Cruz Hanley Hensen tries tennis with coach Erik Seifert at youth sports expo Patrons head inside for the Racine County Youth Sports Expo held at a YMCA Jackie Harrison and daughters Ashli and Lizzi at youth sports expo in Mount Pleasant Kids kick around a soccer ball at youth sports expo in Mount Pleasant YMCA Horlick cheerleaders Yaritza Zuniga and Destiny Portillo at youth sports expo Marcelo Moore meets track coach Matt DeWitt during youth sports expo Jaxxon Silvasi swings a tennis racket during youth sports expo in Mt. Pleasant Gail Armstrong president of the Racine Curling Club at youth sports expo