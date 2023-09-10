MOUNT PLEASANT — As the mother of two small children, Rebecca McGowan knows the struggle of keeping kids active in sports that they enjoy.
So, the Mount Pleasant mom took advantage Saturday of the Racine County Youth Sports Expo to give her son and daughter the chance to explore new possibilities.
McGowan found a number of options for her already-active son, Xander, 7, while also seeking places to get her daughter, Declyn, 1 1/2, started with swimming lessons.
“It’s hard to find things,” McGowan said. “It’s nice that they’re all in one spot here.”
The expo filled a gymnasium at the Mount Pleasant YMCA with representatives of youth sports leagues and organizations offering more than 20 options from baseball and hockey to martial arts and boating.
Racine Park High School pompom squad members Antoinette Yarbrough, left, and Karma Gonzalez greet parents and kids Saturday at the entrance to the Racine County Youth Sports Expo inside the YMCA in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
The four-hour exposition allowed kids and their parents to meet with organizers, ask questions and even try their hands at new sports.
It was the second Youth Sports Expo presented by Racine County officials to encourage healthy physical activities for children.
After the
event was introduced in 2021, there was no expo in 2022 because of staff turnover among the county event planners.
Andrew Goetz, the county’s communications director, said the second expo featured new vendors, including some promoting electronic sports, as well as visiting mascots and a DJ playing music.
Goetz said parents and their children were introduced to an even wider range of opportunities to pick up a new sport and stay active.
Other participants included Sturtevant Youth Baseball, Racine Gymnastics Center, Milwaukee Pro Soccer, Racine Yacht Club, Blue River Crossfit, Championship Martial Arts and Disc Golf Experience.
Freya Gavenaite, 7, of Mount Pleasant, takes her turn at the ice sport known as curling Saturday during the Racine County Youth Sports Expo inside the YMCA in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
“There’s just so much to offer,” Goetz said. “We’re just looking to continue to show the full variety.”
County officials plan to continue the expo annually.
Edwin Monfero of Racine brought his two sons to try out martial arts and other new activities, even though both boys already are involved in soccer and basketball.
When it comes to keeping kids active, Monfero said, there can never be too many opportunities.
“It’s good encouragement for them to venture into more sports,” he said.
In photos: Curling and more on display at first-ever Racine County Youth Sports Expo
Alyson Wiedenbeck and Carter Kurdas on the curling court at youth sports expo
Alyson Wiedenbeck, left, of the Racine Curling Club, offers some coaching Saturday to Carter Kurdas, 9, of Mount Pleasant, as he tries curling during the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
Horlick athletic director Joe Wendt at youth sports expo in Mt. Pleasant
Horlick High School athletic director Joe Wendt, right, greets patrons Saturday inside the Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant during the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo.
Scott Williams
Tyler Neuhaus of Racine Youth Sports hands baseball to Bryan Correa Cruz
Tyler Neuhaus, left, executive director of Racine Youth Sports, hands a baseball Saturday to Bryan Correa Cruz, 11, of Racine, for a pitching game during the Racine County Youth Sports Expo in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
Hanley Hensen tries tennis with coach Erik Seifert at youth sports expo
Henley Hansen, left, 9, of Caledonia, tries her hand Saturday at tennis, assisted by coach Erik Seifert, during the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo held at the Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
Patrons head inside for the Racine County Youth Sports Expo held at a YMCA
Patrons enter a gymnasium in November 2021 inside the Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant for the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo. The second expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Scott Williams
Jackie Harrison and daughters Ashli and Lizzi at youth sports expo in Mount Pleasant
Catching a breather on the bleachers, Jackie Harrison, center, joins her daughters, Ashli, 12, left, and Lizzi, 11, all of Racine, to promote lacrosse during the Racine County Youth Sports Expo in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
Kids kick around a soccer ball at youth sports expo in Mount Pleasant YMCA
Kids take turns kicking a soccer ball in November 2021 inside the Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant during the first Racine County Youth Sports Expo. The second expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Scott Williams
Horlick cheerleaders Yaritza Zuniga and Destiny Portillo at youth sports expo
Greeting patrons at the Racine County Youth Sports Expo held Saturday at the Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant are Yaritza Zuniga, left, and Destiny Portillo, both cheerleaders from Horlick High School in Racine.
Scott Williams
Marcelo Moore meets track coach Matt DeWitt during youth sports expo
Marcelo Moore, right, 7, of Racine, gets a sales pitch about track Saturday from coach Matt DeWitt of the Southeast Wisconsin Track Club during the Racine County Youth Sports Expo in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
Jaxxon Silvasi swings a tennis racket during youth sports expo in Mt. Pleasant
Jaxxon Silvasi, 10, of Racine, swings a tennis racket Saturday while also enjoying a candy sucker during the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
Gail Armstrong president of the Racine Curling Club at youth sports expo
Gail Armstrong, president of the Racine Curling Club, demonstrates the shuffleboard-like indoor ice sport Saturday during the Racine County Youth Sports Expo in Mount Pleasant.
Scott Williams
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.