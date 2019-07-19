RACINE — The Board Appointment Committee for the Gateway Technical College District Board of Trustees is accepting accept applications from female district residents interested in seeking appointment to the board. The deadline to apply for the appointment is noon, July 31. One seat is open for appointment, the term of which begins Oct. 1 and ends June 30, 2022. In addition, the candidate selected must also meet the following criteria:
- Must be an employee member. In general, this is someone who is employed but does not meet the classification of an employer member.
- The candidate must be a female, in order to meet Gateway’s official Plan of Representation.
- The candidate must reside in Racine County.
Applications must be notarized, include two letters of reference and applicants must be present at the 5 p.m. Aug. 16 meeting of the Appointment Committee in Room 100 of Gateway’s Burlington Center, 496 McCanna Parkway. Chairpersons of the Kenosha, Walworth and Racine County boards comprise the interview committee.
Those interested in applying can obtain the application/affidavit packet online at www.gtc.edu or from the office of the college president, located in Room l of the Inspire Center at Gateway’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha. The contact person isKelly Bartlett.
