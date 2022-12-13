 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County woman could be the 'Powerball First Millionaire' of 2023

TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Dick Clark productions and Powerball announced Monday the national pool of finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.

For the fourth consecutive year, Powerball will hold a special drawing for the $1 million prize just after midnight, Eastern Standard Time, on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

For the first time since the inaugural event in 2019, the finalists for the $1 million prize will return to New York City for a VIP experience, capped off by an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square and the $1 million drawing.

Each of the 29 finalists entered a second-chance drawing or contest held by one of the 29 U.S. lotteries participating in the Powerball promotion.

Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball co-host for her fourth year and will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with finalists celebrating at the Powerball New Year’s Eve gala, before revealing the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

Last year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” took viewers to each of the five finalists’ hometowns. Just after midnight, Brian Mineweaser from Honey Brook, Pennsylvania was named the 2022 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

In 2021 and 2020, Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C. and Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine were named the $1 million winners, respectively.

Visit powerballrockineve.com for more information on the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.

