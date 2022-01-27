Racine County will soon have three hospitals. Can you tell paramedics which one you want to go to?

If you get picked up in an ambulance, can you tell the paramedics to which hospital you want to go?

The answer: It depends.

What it depends on is which fire department operates the ambulance that responded to your emergency. And even then there are a few variables.

Racine County is soon going to have three hospitals.

There’s Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, which was built in the 1970s; Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, 252 McHenry St.; and the new Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant, 13250 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), which is scheduled to open Tuesday. The new Aurora facility sits directly east of Interstate 94.

All Saints, the new Aurora medical center and Aurora-Burlington are all Level III trauma centers, meaning the three hospitals are all more or less equally equipped to respond to most emergencies. But there are still differences, not the least of which being their locations.

If paramedics from the South Shore Fire Department — which covers Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park — pick you up, most of the time you’ll be able to tell them which of the two hospitals you want to go to.

The same goes for paramedics from the Kansasville Fire Department, Caledonia Fire Department and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department. You can generally tell them where you would like to be taken.

But if the Racine Fire Department picks you up, pretty much all of the time you’ll be taken to All Saints, no matter what. Although that could change in the future.

Differences

If your primary care doctor is at Ascension, you can ask South Shore, Kansasville or Union Grove-Yorkville paramedics to take you to All Saints. Do you prefer Advocate Aurora? You can tell them to take you there, regardless of where the ambulance picks you up — although shorter driving times are preferred. Oftentimes, SSFD, UGYFD and KFD will transport patients to hospitals in Kenosha County, although that probably will become less common now that the nearest Advocate Aurora medical center will be in Mount Pleasant instead of nearly seven miles south of the county line.

There also are times when ambulances will take patients to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa if the patient has a serious condition and is underage, or to Froedtert Hospital, also in Wauwatosa, because it is the nearest Level I trauma care center.

“Within reason, it’s always the patient’s choice. After that, if they don’t have a preference, it’s the ‘closest appropriate,’ ” SSFD Battalion Chief Michael Wienke, supervisor of the department’s emergency medical services, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “As long as it’s not a life-threatening issue … we will take the patient to whatever hospital is the closest distance.”

Each fire chief The Journal Times spoke with said what the patient needs is most important.

“The first priority is the current medical condition of the patient,” Caledonia Fire Chief Jeff Henningfeld said in an email. “Our personnel assess the patient to determine if the patient is sufficiently medically stable to endure a longer transport or if they need immediate care. Unstable patients are typically transported to the closest facility ... Another (factor) is distance, the Caledonia Fire Department will transport to emergency departments within a reasonable distance, such as into our bordering counties. The fire department does charge a fee per mile of transport.”

UGYFD Chief Tim Allen, in a text to a reporter Thursday, said: “We do allow patients to choose a hospital that we transport (them) to,” which usually ends up being either All Saints, one of Kenosha’s hospitals, Aurora Medical Center-Burlington or to a Milwaukee County hospital.

But for the Racine Fire Department, almost all of the time patients are transported to Ascension All Saints.

If somebody needs to be taken from to a higher level hospital — like Froedtert or Wisconsin’s only other Level I trauma center, the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison — it’s more likely for the Racine Fire Department to transport them to All Saints where they can be stabilized before Flight for Life takes them the rest of the way.

Part of that is how dense the RFD’s coverage area. While Kansasville or UGYFD may have more square miles to cover, they have fewer people (and thus fewer emergencies) per square mile than in the City of Racine.

“At the present time the Racine Fire Department does not transport patients to any facility outside the City of Racine, and therefore Ascension All Saints is the destination for our patients,” Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen said in an email Wednesday. However, “The question on whether Racine Fire Department will transport to Aurora Mt Pleasant is still under review.” A firm decision is expected in spring, Hansen said.

And unlike with South Shore, where the new medical center will be in its jurisdiction, the new medical center is more than five miles west of the City of Racine. Bringing patients that far west can be a significant waste of time if All Saints could do just fine, if not better, when it comes to treating a heart attack.

“We need to look at the metrics in terms of call volume for the city, availability of ambulances to serve the city, type of medical emergency the patient may be suffering, and whether the additional 14 to 19 minutes of one way transport time may have a critical impact on the patient’s health,” Hansen said. “If the patient is suffering a severe acute medical emergency it, does not make sense to bypass Ascension All Saints and drive another 14-19 minutes to Aurora Mount Pleasant thus delaying critical medical care that could worsen the patient’s condition.”

Hansen continued: “We are certainly taking a hard look at this as we recognize some patients may request transport to Aurora Mount Pleasant. The challenge for us will be the added 14 to 19 minutes of one way transport time which translates into that ambulance being unavailable for future calls for up to 40 minutes. For the month of January we are approaching 1,000 emergency calls and summer is not even here yet.”

Similar to Racine, when there are patients in more serious conditions such as heart attacks, Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar said that his paramedics will often transfer the patient to Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, from where Flight for Life can take them to a higher level facility.

There are exceptions to much of this, such as with the specialty cases that necessitate taking patients to Milwaukee area hospitals.

The Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant does not plan on doing births, for example.

As Wienke noted, “Not all hospitals are the same.”

Other times, such as if there’s a snowstorm or if first responders are already stretched thin because of simultaneous emergencies, a patient’s request to go to a hospital that is not the closest may be rejected.

Wienke said that SSFD transports approximately 5,000 patients a year. Maybe once a year, a patient will “put their foot down” and demand to be taken to a specific facility that spits in the face of all medical advice. In that case, SSFD will advise the patient as to why it’s best to go to the nearest hospial, but would need to sign what Wienke called an “against medical advice document” that can be used as evidence that the patient ignored the expertise of first responders.

Still, having more options for health care is a benefit, according to Wienke. “It’s going to benefit our two stations on the west side of town … It’s going to benefit us.”

