Racine County weighs health services consolidation; municipalities to decide

The 30-employee CRCHD earned national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board earlier this year.

Prior to the 1990s, Racine County operated a full county health department, Delagrave said.

“Some of the municipalities thought they weren’t getting the bang for their buck on health department services, so the county split up into three health departments,” Delagrave said. Those were the City of Racine department, the CRCHD and the Western Racine County Health Department, which served the municipalities west of Interstate 94. The latter was merged into the CRCHD in 2015.

CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner said the impetus for the proposed consolidation of CRCHD operations into Racine County government “came out of the Central Racine County Board of Health” and its concerns regarding the long-term viability of the CRCHD “given its unique structure,” particularly in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven a 40-fold increase in department workload.

“It’s important that it came from our Board of Health,” she said. “What COVID-19 did for the Central Racine County Health Department is it elucidated the things that were our great strengths.”