 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
PROPOSED REFERENDUM VOTED DOWN

Racine County voters won't be asked if water is a 'right' on November ballots

  • 0
Cooler by The Lake

A family makes its way north along the Lake Michigan shoreline on the afternoon of July 16, 2020, in Racine.

 ADAM ROGAN,

YORKVILLE — The proposed question was simple: “Should the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?”

But, that question will not be officially asked of Racine County voters in November.

Proposal voted down

Melissa Warner

Warner

Melissa Warner, a former science teacher and local environmental advocate who lives in Downtown Racine, was leading the local wing of a nationwide effort to get the question on the November ballot. It would have been a nonbinding resolution, a way to bring more attention to the importance of water and need to protect it, but with no tangible effects.

“I get to look at the beautiful lake every single day. I realize that piece of water and that amount of water should not be taken for granted. Our right to clean water in this state, we tend to take for granted, and yet we all need clean water for our health, safety, family, recreation, our family traditions of hunting and fishing and canoeing on the lake. Our industries. SC Johnson needs clean water. Our beer distilleries need clean water,” she told the County Board on July 26.

People are also reading…

So far, at least five other county boards around Wisconsin have voted to put the referendum question in front of their voters in November, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The coordinated statewide effort behind the referendums is led by the Clean Water Now movement, which was launched by the River Alliance of Wisconsin, a Madison-based nonprofit.

“We,” Warner said, “want to make a — I guess I call it a — tapestry or a quilt of counties all over our state telling our legislature that this is something that’s important to every resident of this state … It doesn’t even matter if you’re a Packers fan or a Bears fan. Water really matters.”

But, the Racine County Board on July 26 voted 5-3 against putting the resolution on November ballots, with those voting in the negative saying the resolution was inconsequential and that there are better ways to get the attention of the Legislature and other state leaders.

Tom Kramer

Kramer

“It is a noble cause … but, if we’re going to try to push legislative action on something, this isn’t going to get it done,” Supervisor Tom Kramer, who was among the majority who voted against the resolution, said prior to the July 26 vote. “This is where we need to talk to the state Legislature or DNR to say: ‘We need more money or more things.’”

Jason Eckman

Eckman

Supervisor Jason Eckman concurred, saying the resolution is “not the most effective way to influence the legislature” and decrying the effort as a “political tool to drive certain people to the ballot.” He connected the water-based effort to other resolutions polling the public on if marijuana should be legalized that will be on City of Racine and City of Kenosha ballots in November.

Monte Osterman

Osterman

Prior to the vote, Monte Osterman, a former supervisor who now chairs the county’s Land Conservation Committee, had told the board “I know there has been criticism of referendums as having no teeth. And my answer to that is: It has to start somewhere … I can tell you: There is no issue as daunting, there is no issue as complex, there is no issue as far-reaching and personally effecting in people’s lives than the issue of clean and good and viable water. Not just quality, but quantity.”

State stagnation

In early 2019, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, created the Water Quality Task Force to investigate water-based issues affecting Wisconsinites — from farming to recreation to public health. Despite more than a dozen policy recommendations coming out of the task force and bipartisan concern, there has been virtually no change at the state level.

Nick Demske headshot

Demske

“The state has done so much preparatory work around water quality … and then (the state) has done so little follow-up on that work,” said County Board Supervisor Nick Demske, who had supported the resolution.

Among the recommendations that came out of the task force were:

  • Increases in funding for conservation programs and research, which could come in 2023 but remain to be seen.
  • Adopting state standards for regulation of PFAS (i.e. “forever chemicals,” poisonous compounds that stay in the body for years when consumed);
in February
  • , conservatives on the state Natural Services Board blocked rules that would have limited PFAS in groundwater and allowed for the approval of weakened PFAS standards in public drinking water, scrapping 2½ years of work by the Department of Natural Resources to address contaminants in Wisconsinites’ water supplies.
  • Increase state funding for lead pipe mitigation; while the Legislature directly has not done this, more lead pipe removal funding is being approved in Wisconsin
via federal money
  • .

Racine County Board supervisors voting down the resolution left Warner with an overall feeling of disappointment. She wrote in an email to a reporter last week, “I was really hoping that Racine could act in concert with other counties across the state.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 19-year-old accused of cemetery shooting identified as 'serious juvenile offender'

UPDATE: 19-year-old accused of cemetery shooting identified as 'serious juvenile offender'

Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, arrested Thursday are accused of shooting into a crowd during a burial in Graceland Cemetery on the afternoon of June 2, the Racine Police Department said Friday. The 19-year-old has been identified as Lamarion D. Blair. Blair was out of custody on $1,000 cash bond at the time of the shooting, court records indicate, and also was in custody after the shooting but got out on a $1,500 bond as it appears law enforcement had not yet eyed him as a suspect in the shooting that made international headlines.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Oregon mill turns waste wood into works of art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News