Racine County voters won't be asked if water is a 'right' on November ballots

YORKVILLE — The proposed question was simple: “Should the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?”

But, that question will not be officially asked of Racine County voters in November.

Proposal voted down

Melissa Warner, a former science teacher and local environmental advocate who lives in Downtown Racine, was leading the local wing of a nationwide effort to get the question on the November ballot. It would have been a nonbinding resolution, a way to bring more attention to the importance of water and need to protect it, but with no tangible effects.

“I get to look at the beautiful lake every single day. I realize that piece of water and that amount of water should not be taken for granted. Our right to clean water in this state, we tend to take for granted, and yet we all need clean water for our health, safety, family, recreation, our family traditions of hunting and fishing and canoeing on the lake. Our industries. SC Johnson needs clean water. Our beer distilleries need clean water,” she told the County Board on July 26.

So far, at least five other county boards around Wisconsin have voted to put the referendum question in front of their voters in November, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The coordinated statewide effort behind the referendums is led by the Clean Water Now movement, which was launched by the River Alliance of Wisconsin, a Madison-based nonprofit.

“We,” Warner said, “want to make a — I guess I call it a — tapestry or a quilt of counties all over our state telling our legislature that this is something that’s important to every resident of this state … It doesn’t even matter if you’re a Packers fan or a Bears fan. Water really matters.”

But, the Racine County Board on July 26 voted 5-3 against putting the resolution on November ballots, with those voting in the negative saying the resolution was inconsequential and that there are better ways to get the attention of the Legislature and other state leaders.

“It is a noble cause … but, if we’re going to try to push legislative action on something, this isn’t going to get it done,” Supervisor Tom Kramer, who was among the majority who voted against the resolution, said prior to the July 26 vote. “This is where we need to talk to the state Legislature or DNR to say: ‘We need more money or more things.’”

Supervisor Jason Eckman concurred, saying the resolution is “not the most effective way to influence the legislature” and decrying the effort as a “political tool to drive certain people to the ballot.” He connected the water-based effort to other resolutions polling the public on if marijuana should be legalized that will be on City of Racine and City of Kenosha ballots in November.

Prior to the vote, Monte Osterman, a former supervisor who now chairs the county’s Land Conservation Committee, had told the board “I know there has been criticism of referendums as having no teeth. And my answer to that is: It has to start somewhere … I can tell you: There is no issue as daunting, there is no issue as complex, there is no issue as far-reaching and personally effecting in people’s lives than the issue of clean and good and viable water. Not just quality, but quantity.”

State stagnation

In early 2019, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, created the Water Quality Task Force to investigate water-based issues affecting Wisconsinites — from farming to recreation to public health. Despite more than a dozen policy recommendations coming out of the task force and bipartisan concern, there has been virtually no change at the state level.

“The state has done so much preparatory work around water quality … and then (the state) has done so little follow-up on that work,” said County Board Supervisor Nick Demske, who had supported the resolution.

Among the recommendations that came out of the task force were:

Increases in funding for conservation programs and research, which could come in 2023 but remain to be seen.

Adopting state standards for regulation of PFAS (i.e. “forever chemicals,” poisonous compounds that stay in the body for years when consumed);

, conservatives on the state Natural Services Board blocked rules that would have limited PFAS in groundwater and allowed for the approval of weakened PFAS standards in public drinking water, scrapping 2½ years of work by the Department of Natural Resources to address contaminants in Wisconsinites’ water supplies.

Increase state funding for lead pipe mitigation; while the Legislature directly has not done this, more lead pipe removal funding is being approved in Wisconsin

.

Racine County Board supervisors voting down the resolution left Warner with an overall feeling of disappointment. She wrote in an email to a reporter last week, “I was really hoping that Racine could act in concert with other counties across the state.”