6,991 Racine County voters could be affected by judge's ruling to purge names

RACINE COUNTY – 6,991 Racine County residents could have their names purged from the state’s voter registry, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
As the issue moves its way through the courts, it remains unclear exactly when names would be purged.
The City of Racine would be affected the most, with 3,066 voters potentially purged, followed by the Village of Mount Pleasant with 970 voters potentially purged and the Village of Caledonia with 836 potentially purged.
Each municipality in the county, including the smallest such as North Bay and Elmwood Park, has at least some residents that could be impacted by the change.
Residents can check their status by going to myvote.wi.gov.
This comes as Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Malloy on Dec. 13 ordered the names of 234,000 state residents to be removed from the voter rolls.
The names were ordered to be removed based on a change of address, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is appealing the ruling.
The WEC sent letters to voters who have told a government agency, including entities such as the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles, that they moved recently.
“We want voters to be prepared for 2020,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, said in October. “This mailing is designed to help people who may have moved within Wisconsin make sure they’re ready to vote next year. It will not keep anyone eligible from voting.”
You have free articles remaining.
Local response
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said she is “deeply troubled by recent actions seeking to rapidly remove registered voters from our rolls ahead of an election year in Wisconsin.”
“Instead of creating more barriers to voting, we should be working to find ways to support each and every voter in performing their civic duties,” Neubauer said in a statement. “I want to encourage every voter to check their registration status online at myvote.wi.gov. Voters can also register on voting day in Wisconsin, remember to bring proof of address and a photo ID to the polls on voting day in case you need to re-register due to this purge.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he does not see “what the big hubbub is about this,” but understands how this could affect younger voters who are more likely to move.
“It’s unbelievable the number of times people move,” Wanggaard said, and added the ruling “doesn’t stop them from the ability to vote because you can go online and you can plug your information and you can re-register.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, whose district could have as many as 2,200 voters affected by the decision, pointed out that it is relatively easy to register to vote in Wisconsin.
“We’re fortunate in Wisconsin that it’s easy to re-register to vote,” Vos said in a statement. “It can be done before the election or on Election Day through same-day registration.”
State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, said he has faith in the Elections Commission and local clerks to figure out the situation.
“In reaching its decision, the court ruled the law is clear about how the Elections Commission is to maintain the integrity of our voter lists,” Wittke said in a statement. “My expectation is that the Elections Commission and local clerks will take action as the ruling prescribes.”