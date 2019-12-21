6,991 Racine County voters could be affected by judge's ruling to purge names

“We want voters to be prepared for 2020,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, said in October. “This mailing is designed to help people who may have moved within Wisconsin make sure they’re ready to vote next year. It will not keep anyone eligible from voting.”

Local response

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said she is “deeply troubled by recent actions seeking to rapidly remove registered voters from our rolls ahead of an election year in Wisconsin.”

“Instead of creating more barriers to voting, we should be working to find ways to support each and every voter in performing their civic duties,” Neubauer said in a statement. “I want to encourage every voter to check their registration status online at myvote.wi.gov. Voters can also register on voting day in Wisconsin, remember to bring proof of address and a photo ID to the polls on voting day in case you need to re-register due to this purge.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he does not see “what the big hubbub is about this,” but understands how this could affect younger voters who are more likely to move.