Racine County voter turnout hits 36 percent

RACINE — Voter turnout in Tuesday's party primaries shows that Racine County voters followed some — but not all — trends that decided key statewide races.

Countywide turnout among Democrats, Republicans and other parties totaled 40,017, or about 36 percent of the county's 111,713 registered voters.

Of those indicating a party preference in Racine County, the Republican Party was selected by 21,725 voters, while the Democratic Party was selected by 13,347, giving the GOP approximately a 62% majority in the turnout.

The Republican Party also had more competitive races than the Democratic Party on the ballot, with Democrats' gubernatorial candidate (Tony Evers) and U.S. Senate candidate (Mandela Barnes) being effectively unopposed.

Racine County's turnout outpaced statewide turnout, which was just shy of 26%, the highest for a non-presidential primary in 40 years.

Unofficial results for Tuesday's primary show that nearly 693,000 Republicans voted in the governor's race and more than 501,000 Democrats voted in the Senate primary. Interest fell in that race, won by Barnes, after his three top challengers dropped out two weeks ago.

Still, the 25.5% turnout was the best since 26.9% in 1982. Turnout in the 2018 primary, which featured a large field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, was 23%.

Races

In the race for governor, the hotly contested Republican primary showed Tim Michels winning Racine County over Rebecca Kleefisch by a narrow margin, similar to the statewide result. Michels collected 12,223 votes in the county compared with Kleefisch's total of 11,403 and another 1,203 votes for Timothy Ramthun.

Michels is advancing to face Democratic incumbent Tony Evers in the November election.

In the lieutenant governor's race, Republican voters in Racine County favored Roger Roth by a wide margin over Cindy Werner and other choices. Roth, who won the nomination statewide, got 6,392 votes in Racine County while Werner finished with 3,983, followed closed behind by Will Martin and his 3,265 votes.

On the Democratic side for lieutenant governor, voters in Racine County favored Sara Rodriguez, who won the race statewide. Rodriguez received 9,551 votes in the county, compared with 2,791 for her opponent, Peng Her.

In the race for attorney general, Racine County Republicans broke with the statewide trend by favoring Adam Jarchow, who lost to Eric Toney statewide. Jarchow got 8,475 votes in the county, giving him a slight edge over Toney's total of 8,043.

Toney advances to face Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul in November.

Secretary of State Doug La Follette, who won the Democratic primary statewide, defeated challenger Alexia Sabor in Racine County by a vote of 7,906 to 4,734. La Follette in November will face Republican Amy Loudenbeck who won her party's nod while rolling up 9,965 votes in Racine County compared with Jay Schroeder's total of 8,236.

The race for state treasurer in November will pit Democrat Aaron Richardson against Republican John Leiber, both of whom captured Racine County en route to statewide victories. Richardson got 4,675 votes in the county compared with 4,358 for Gillian Battino, while Leiber recorded 14,398 votes in the county and opponent Orlando Owens finished with 5,614.

In a closely watched Republican primary for State Senate, incumbent Van Wanggaard cruised to victory while finishing with 14,287 votes in Racine County compared with 4,039 for challenger Jay Stone. With no Democrat in race in November, Wanggaard is virtually assured of re-election.

In primaries for U.S. Senate that were largely uncontested, Racine County voters favored Democrat Mandela Barnes with 11,091 votes over Alex Lasry and his 1,230 votes. Lasry and other Democratic hopefuls dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes in the days leading up to the primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Ron Johnson finished with 20,997 votes and challenger David Schroeder got 3,698 votes in Racine County. Barnes and Johnson both advance to November.

Also advancing were Republican incumbent Congressman Bryan Steil and Democratic challenger Ann Roe, both of whom were unopposed in primaries in Wisconsin's First Congressional District, which includes Racine County.

Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this report.