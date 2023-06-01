RACINE — Racine County and Voices of Black Mothers United are hosting a rally at Monument Square from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to wear orange.

Orange has become a color to honor lives lost to gun violence.

Following the death of Hadiya Pendleton in 2013, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground, her friends remembered her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods for protection.

Friday’s rally will include informational resources and a performance by Racine Unified School District dance teams, according to a news release from the county.

The event is part of the #WearOrange campaign that has been organized by Nakeyda Haymer, the Voices of Black Mothers United state lead and Racine County Violent Crime Reduction coordinator.

“We stand united against the senseless violence in our community,” Haymer said. “This rally will serve as a powerful symbol of our commitment to bring an end to this crisis. Together, we can create a safer future for our community.”

The first Friday in June is considered National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

